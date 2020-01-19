Wild weather continues: Princes Highway closed and Sandringham train line suspended due to flash flooding

After enduring a day of fires and floods yesterday, wild weather is again lashing the state.

Heavy rain is falling in Melbourne’s outer-eastern suburbs and West Gippsland has also been drenched today.

A mammoth 90mm of rainfall has been recorded in Stratford, north of Sale, since 9am.

Flooding has caused chaos for commuters, forcing the closure of the Princes Highway, east-bound at Pakenham.

All eastbound lanes of the Princes Highway are closed at Cardinia Road, Pakenham due to flooding.

Trains were also suspended on the Sandringham line, between Elsternwick and Sandringham, due to flash flooding. Services have now resumed as usual.

Many residential streets in Pakenham have been inundated with water (above image).

A severe weather warning is in place for a large portion of the state (below), with people in those areas warned to be wary of flash flooding and isolated rainfalls of up to 60-80mm.

But unfortunately much of the fire-stricken area has not received significant rainfall.

“The heaviest rainfall in the state has been through West Gippsland this morning,” Senior Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, Richard Russell, told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“A bit into the fire areas but mostly a bit further west and also quite a lot of thunderstorm activity throughout the North Central, Northern Country and Mallee areas.”

Play has been suspended on the outside courts at the Australian Open as thunderstorms threaten to descend on the city.

Luckily, no golf ball-sized hailstones like those spotted in Melbourne’s east yesterday have been seen today.

“We haven’t had any reports of large hail, or that giant hail that we saw yesterday,” Mr Russell said.

Today’s wild weather comes after Victoria yesterday endured 24 hours of fires and floods.

A blaze in Central Victoria came within 150 metres of homes near Kyneton, just as Melburnians were cleaning up the damage from giant hailstorms.

The fire (pictured below, by 3AW’s Brian Wilson) at Baynton Rd, Pastoria, is still not under control but an Emergency Warning has been downgraded to a Watch And Act.

Crews worked through the night to create a containment line around the blaze.

A thick layer of smoke has covered much of the Macedon Ranges.

The SES received more than 1100 calls for helps, including hundreds of damaged skylights.