3AW scheduled outage: How to keep listening

43 mins ago
3AW

Two short transmission outages are scheduled for 3AW’s AM signal this week.

The interruption to normal service is required to complete regular transmitter maintenance.

This means you won’t be able to hear 3AW on 693AM from 12.10am on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The interruption will continue until 3am at the latest.

HOW TO KEEP LISTENING

During these times, you can still hear 3AW as normal on:

