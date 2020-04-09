A ‘challenging’ time for the Good Friday Appeal

The Good Friday Appeal will look very different today.

There’ll be no street collecting, no events and no door-knocking for donations.

And, clearly, many Australians are doing it tough financially, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s certainly been challenging,” Good Friday Appeal director Anne Randall told 3AW Breakfast.

If you can afford to donate, or want to, you can still donate here.

They’ve also set up an online tin rattle! Head to virtualtinshake.com to see how it works!

