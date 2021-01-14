A mother and three children found dead in Tullamarine home

Image: Elisabeth Moss/9News

A mother and her three children have been found dead in a house in Tullamarine.

Victoria Police were called to the Burgess Street address at 12:20pm where they discovered the 42-year-old mother with her three children; A seven-year-old girl, a five-year-old girl and a boy, aged three.

Acting Deputy Inspector Bob Hill says the woman’s husband, a 48-year-old male and father of the children, is assisting police.

Police say they do no suspect any other parties are involved, but stressed it was important not to speculate.

