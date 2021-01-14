3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A mother and three children found dead in Tullamarine home

7 hours ago
3AW Afternoons + Drive
Article image for A mother and three children found dead in Tullamarine home

Image: Elisabeth Moss/9News

A mother and her three children have been found dead in a house in Tullamarine.

Victoria Police were called to the Burgess Street address at 12:20pm where they discovered the 42-year-old mother with her three children; A seven-year-old girl, a five-year-old girl and a boy, aged three.

Acting Deputy Inspector Bob Hill says the woman’s husband, a 48-year-old male and father of the children, is assisting police.

Police say they do no suspect any other parties are involved, but stressed it was important not to speculate.

Click play to hear Deputy Commissioner Bob Hill’s press conference below 

3AW Afternoons + Drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332