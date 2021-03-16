Australia to suspend flights and send 8000 vaccine doses to PNG amid ‘major’ COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced new restrictions for Papua New Guinea, amid a “major” COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Starting from midnight tonight, all passengers flights from Papua New Guinea into Cairns will be suspended for a fortnight.

Australia will supply 8000 vaccines to urgently inoculate frontline health workers in Papua New Guinea.

Medical teams will be deployed, along with tents and protective equipment.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly says “all signs are that there is a major epidemic” in the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the federal government is helping PNG get on top of the crisis.

“They’re our family, they’re our friends they’re our neighbours, they’re our partners. They have always stood with us and we will always stand with them. This is in Australia’s interest and it is in our region’s interest,” he said.

