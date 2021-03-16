3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australia to suspend flights and..

Australia to suspend flights and send 8000 vaccine doses to PNG amid ‘major’ COVID-19 outbreak

31 mins ago
3AW News
Article image for Australia to suspend flights and send 8000 vaccine doses to PNG amid ‘major’ COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced new restrictions for Papua New Guinea, amid a “major” COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Starting from midnight tonight, all passengers flights from Papua New Guinea into Cairns will be suspended for a fortnight.

Australia will supply 8000 vaccines to urgently inoculate frontline health workers in Papua New Guinea.

Medical teams will be deployed, along with tents and protective equipment.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly says “all signs are that there is a major epidemic” in the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the federal government is helping PNG get on top of the crisis.

“They’re our family, they’re our friends they’re our neighbours, they’re our partners. They have always stood with us and we will always stand with them. This is in Australia’s interest and it is in our region’s interest,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332