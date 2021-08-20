3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Black plumes and debris everywhere’:..

‘Black plumes and debris everywhere’: Dramatic car explosion on Flemington Road

37 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘Black plumes and debris everywhere’: Dramatic car explosion on Flemington Road

A car appears to have exploded on Flemington Road, sending ” black plumes and debris flying everywhere”.

Two callers told Neil Mitchell they heard what sounded like a “massive explosion” just after 10am.

“It sounded like a bomb had gone off,” Leanne said.

Listener Karen says a car exploded just outside the Royal Women’s Hospital.

“The car looked completely hollowed out. It looked like it had almost split in two,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to hear listeners reporting the explosion

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332