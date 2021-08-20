‘Black plumes and debris everywhere’: Dramatic car explosion on Flemington Road

A car appears to have exploded on Flemington Road, sending ” black plumes and debris flying everywhere”.

Two callers told Neil Mitchell they heard what sounded like a “massive explosion” just after 10am.

“It sounded like a bomb had gone off,” Leanne said.

Listener Karen says a car exploded just outside the Royal Women’s Hospital.

“The car looked completely hollowed out. It looked like it had almost split in two,” she told Neil Mitchell.

