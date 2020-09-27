Blue Ribbon Day: Show your support for police on the front line

3AW is a proud supporter of the Blue Ribbon Foundation.

Tomorrow, September 28, is Blue Ribbon Day, thanking the police who protect and serve Victorians, and honouring the members who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

With the tragic deaths of four police officers in April, the day means more than ever this year.

Blue Ribbon Day raises money to help fund emergency and life-saving medical facilities in public hospitals that are named in honor of police who have died while serving the community.

How you can show your support:

Wear a blue ribbon – The blue ribbon is a visual symbol of your remembrance of the police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. It is also a symbol of support for our serving members.

Help Turn Victoria Blue – Decorate your workplace, home, front fence or balcony in blue ribbons to show your support for Victoria Police. Visit our website for Remembrance Kits and Ribbons.

Donate to our Blue Ribbon Day Appeal – You can donate any Woolworths Store in Victoria or online at www.remember.org.au. Your donations will support our work in funding emergency and life-saving medical facilities in public hospitals that are named in honour of Victoria Police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Get involved on social media – Show your support via social media using the hashtags #BlueRibbonDay2020 #BRD2020