Body found roadside, prompting hit-run investigation

Police are investigating a possible hit-run at Murchison in the state’s north this morning.

The body of a man was found by a passing motorist on Murchison-Violet Town Road shortly after 3am.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be established.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have launched an investigation.

At this stage, police believe it may be the result of a hit-run collision.

The man is yet to be formally identified.

Anyone with information or who may have been travelling along Murchison-Violet Town Road at the time is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au