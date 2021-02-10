Boyfriend of missing Epping woman detained at Melbourne Airport

The boyfriend of missing Epping mum Ju ‘Kelly’ Zhang has been arrested after allegedly trying to leave the country.

Joon Seong Tan was detained at Melbourne Airport at 6.15pm last night.

It comes just days after the 35-year-old Doncaster man was released from custody, after being questioned over the suspicious disappearance of his girlfriend, Ju Zhang.

He had previously told police the 33-year-old mum had left her eight year old daughter at home to go for a walk while dressed in pink pyjamas and no shoes on Monday February 1.

He remains in custody and will be questioned again today.

The investigation into the disappearance of Ms Zhang remains ongoing and anyone who sights Ju is urged to contact Triple Zero immediately.

Police said they were searching an area of the Darebin Creek Reserve as part of their investigation.

The search will focus on an area of the Darebin Creek Reserve near Seddon Reserve in Ivanhoe West.