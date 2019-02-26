Breaking news: Cardinal George Pell found guilty of child sex offences

Australia’s highest-ranking Catholic, Cardinal George Pell, has been found guilty of sexual offences against choirboys while archbishop of Melbourne.

A jury convicted Pell of five sexual assault charges against the boys, dating back to his time as newly-installed Archbishop of Melbourne at St Patrick’s Cathedral in 1996.

Pell is expected to launch an appeal.

He is expected to be taken into custody on February 27 before sentencing in March.

The verdict was handed down in December but media was prevented from reporting the matter.

More to come…