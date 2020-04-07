Bus disgrace: Woman bashed for seat request

A man has punched a woman in the head multiple times after she asked him to take his feet off a seat on a Docklands bus.

The incident happened on the route 220 bus from Sunshine to the city on March 12.

The victim asked the man to remove his feet, at which point he stood up and punched her in the head numerous times while the bus travelling along Footscray Road.

The offender got off the bus at the intersection of Dudley Street and Wurundjeri Way in Docklands.

The victim, a Footscray woman, received minor injuries.

Police have today released images of the suspect.

He is perceived to be African in appearance, aged between 30-40, about 175cm tall with black afro-like hair with short sides and a comb in it, a beard and diamond earrings.

He was wearing a brown tweed jacket, light-coloured shirt, light-coloured pants, brown leather shoes and carrying a cross-body bag.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au