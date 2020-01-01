Bushfire breaks out in Melbourne’s north-west
A bushfire has broken out in Melbourne’s north-west.
A Watch & Act message was issued for Sunbury just after 1.30pm.
A fire on Canterbury Avenue is travelling north-east towards The Parkway and Enterprize Avenue.
It is not yet under control.
Bushfire – Watch & Act for Canterbury Av, Sunbury. For more info: https://t.co/p5NPAxHTUn #vicfires
— VicEmergency (@vicemergency) January 1, 2020
Fire trucks are fighting the blaze, and will soon be joined by aerial waterbombers.
Residents are being told that leaving now is the safest option, as conditions can change and worsen quickly.
State Control Centre spokesperson Luke Heagerty said a large number of residents will likely see the blaze.
“It will be a very visible fire,” he told 3AW’s Darren James.
“It’s not just exclusive to the rural areas of Victoria, this fire threat, even on a pretty nice day.”
