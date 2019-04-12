Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – 13 April
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Oscar
|Rocksberg Park
|Steel Trailer 4×5- $300
Car stands – $30 set
|0407 308 067
|John
|Greensborough
|Easy lift jack – $125
Full set AFL glasses – $offer
|0425 747 619
|Kate
|Kilsyth
|Treadmill – $700
|9728 2429
|Katherine
|49 The Promenade
Narre Warren South
8:30am – 1:30pm
|Horse blanket – $25
Sadel – $450
18ft rayline boat – $25 000
|0407 804 938
|John
|Bundoora
|Electric smoker – $200
Plow – $200
|0417 037 655
|Jenny
|Elwood
|LOOKING – Japanese Knife
|0409 869 704
|Gerald
|Baywaters
|Breathalyzer – $48
LOOKING – Coffee Machine
|9779 3730
|Bob
|Edithvale
|Double bed – $100
Golf buggy – $750
|0409 856 059
|Barry
|South Oakely
|6×4 trailer – $giving away
|9579 0236
|Tony
|Werribee
|1992 Mitsubishi Van – $2000
Caravan – $3000
LOOKING – Single Mattress
|044 96 033 16
|Rosanne
|Cheltenham
|Mahogany dining table with 6 chairs – $150
|9583 5365
|Lorainne
|Hugh Jackman’s concert on Sunday
18 August 2019 at 2.00 pm, but would
love to swap them with someone who
has decent tickets for the Friday 16 August
2019 show at 8.00 pm
|0423 216 649
|Greg
|Altona Meadows
|Room to rent – $240 p/w
|0421 488 336
|Denise
|Fitzroy North
|Art book – $230
Workshop manual – $50
|9489 9887
|Margaret
|East Ringwood
|Furniture from 2br unit
|04 777 96 053
|Tony
|Millpark
|Cleaning equipment – $offer
|0420 376 671
|Mel
|Mentone
|outdoor heaters – $200 / $400
Camper trailer – $250
|0402 337 436
|Di-anna
|Ashwood
|mobility scooter – $1800
|0418 596 526
|Denis
|Keysborough
|tiles – $500
|04000 182 78