Buy Swap and Sell – 13 April

59 mins ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Oscar Rocksberg Park Steel Trailer 4×5- $300
Car stands – $30 set		 0407 308 067
John Greensborough Easy lift jack – $125
Full set AFL glasses – $offer		 0425 747 619
Kate Kilsyth Treadmill – $700 9728 2429
Katherine 49 The Promenade
Narre Warren South
8:30am – 1:30pm		 Horse blanket – $25
Sadel – $450
18ft rayline boat – $25 000		 0407 804 938
John Bundoora Electric smoker – $200
Plow – $200		 0417 037 655
Jenny Elwood LOOKING – Japanese Knife 0409 869 704
Gerald Baywaters Breathalyzer – $48
LOOKING – Coffee Machine		 9779 3730
Bob Edithvale Double bed – $100
Golf buggy – $750		 0409 856 059
Barry South Oakely 6×4 trailer – $giving away 9579 0236
Tony Werribee 1992 Mitsubishi Van – $2000
Caravan – $3000
LOOKING – Single Mattress		 044 96 033 16
Rosanne Cheltenham Mahogany dining table with 6 chairs – $150 9583 5365
Lorainne email Hugh Jackman’s concert on Sunday
18 August 2019 at 2.00 pm, but would
love to swap them with someone who
has decent tickets for the Friday 16 August
2019 show at 8.00 pm		 0423 216 649
Greg Altona Meadows Room to rent – $240 p/w 0421 488 336
Denise Fitzroy North Art book – $230
Workshop manual – $50		 9489 9887
Margaret East Ringwood Furniture from 2br unit 04 777 96 053
Tony Millpark Cleaning equipment – $offer 0420 376 671
Mel Mentone outdoor heaters – $200 / $400
Camper trailer – $250		 0402 337 436
Di-anna Ashwood mobility scooter – $1800 0418 596 526
Denis Keysborough tiles – $500 04000 182 78
