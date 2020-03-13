Buy, Swap and Sell – 14 March
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Jonathan
|Mt Waverley
|Caravan $35,000
|9807 4834
|Sandra
|Heathmont
|Ashton drake gallery dolls x2 $140 for both
Garage sale at the Ringwood Church 13 Bedford rd Ringwood. 8:30 -12:30pm.
|9879 6937
|Jack
|Burwood
|Set of medical crutches $40
Landline phone with answering machine $20
|0423 305 092
|Christine
|Essendon
|FS36 brush cutter $40
Circular saw $25
Toyota powering steering conversion kit including pump $200
|0407 688 963
|Gary
|Box Hill South
|Set of Golf clubs mens left hand with bag and buggy $300
|9808 6102
|Rick
|Altona North
|3 seater Lounge Set $100
|0401 838 945
|Joe
|East Bentley
|A hospital bed $2500
Hospital toilet chair $55
Shower Chair $50
|9503 8686
|Anne
|Box Hill
|SideBoard $150
|0408 816 532
|Trevor
|Darley
|Portable battery Station $200
|0412 992 247
|Mike
|Hoppers crossing
|Ford ranger sports bar that goes in a ute $50
|0416 928 775
|John
|Rosebud
|3 compartment Small freezer $200
Electric table saw $100
Metal Detector $60
|0437 327 080
|Johnny
|Mooroolbark
|2 bags of Golf Clubs $50 each
Set of drawers $50
Circular saw $50
|0400 310 639
|Johnny
|Yarra Glen
|1993 Toyota Land Cruiser $5000
|0418 567 841
|Gary
|Ferntree Gully
|Camper trailer $4000
|0447 070 429
|Martin
|Carrum downs
|Garage Sale at 11 Viking court Carrum Downs from 9am – 3pm.
|0439 801 940
|John
|Donvale
|Tractor $3000
|0407 069 406
|Barry
|Inverloch
|Lounge Suite, Pioneer speakers and X2 single bed frames with mattresses all for FREE
|0418 339 274
|Gary
|East Burwood
|Electric Wheelchair $750
|0409 892 180