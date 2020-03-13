3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy, Swap and Sell – 14 March

6 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone 
Jonathan Mt Waverley  Caravan $35,000  9807 4834
Sandra  Heathmont Ashton drake gallery dolls x2 $140 for both 

Garage sale at the Ringwood Church 13 Bedford rd Ringwood. 8:30 -12:30pm. 

 9879 6937
Jack  Burwood  Set of medical crutches $40

Landline phone with answering machine $20

 0423 305 092
Christine  Essendon  FS36 brush cutter $40 

Circular saw $25

Toyota powering steering conversion kit including pump $200 

 0407 688 963
Gary  Box Hill South  Set of Golf clubs mens left hand with bag and buggy  $300  9808 6102 
Rick  Altona North  3 seater Lounge Set $100  0401 838 945 
Joe  East Bentley  A hospital bed $2500

Hospital toilet chair $55 

Shower Chair $50 

 9503 8686
Anne  Box Hill  SideBoard $150  0408 816 532 
Trevor  Darley  Portable battery Station $200 0412 992 247
Mike  Hoppers crossing  Ford ranger sports bar that goes in a ute $50  0416 928 775
John   Rosebud  3 compartment Small freezer $200 

Electric table saw $100

Metal Detector $60  

 0437 327 080
Johnny  Mooroolbark  2 bags of Golf Clubs $50 each 

Set of drawers $50

Circular saw $50

 0400 310 639
Johnny  Yarra Glen  1993 Toyota Land Cruiser $5000 0418 567 841
Gary  Ferntree Gully  Camper trailer $4000  0447 070 429
Martin  Carrum downs  Garage Sale at 11 Viking court Carrum Downs from  9am – 3pm.  0439 801 940
John  Donvale  Tractor $3000 0407 069 406 
Barry  Inverloch  Lounge Suite, Pioneer speakers and X2 single bed frames with mattresses all for FREE  0418 339 274 
Gary  East Burwood  Electric Wheelchair $750 0409 892 180

 

Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.