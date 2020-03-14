3AW
Buy, Swap and Sell – 15 March

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Anne Glenroy Child’s bike (brand new with a helmet) – $150 0422 392 099
Harry Boronia Holden Commodore VT – $3,500
(2000 model)		 9762 2485
Eleanor Taylors Lakes Caravan – 22 foot long Carrington coronet van – $35,000 0438 384 166
Carmel Yea 1995 Land rover discovery – $500
ONO		 0408 118 875
Jeff Melton Westinghouse clothes dryer
10kg – $40		 0415 300 570
Michelle Doncaster Four joined chairs – $195
Neo mobile 3000 phone – $95 ONO
Brother phone fax 920 + refill rolls – $175 ONO		 0411 288 922
David Lower Plenty Caravan – supreme aero – rear door caravan with ensuite, 16 ft – $29,990 9444 7676
David Cranbourne Books – miscallenous 5996 1547
Matt Ashwood 50 old soda siphones – $200
Team coach football card albums – $2 each or $70 for the lot
Team coach common cards from the 20 years – NEGOTIABLE		 0438 300 495
Gordon Mitcham Pop top caravan – $15,000 ONO 17ft6 0400 650 048
Reni Werribee 8 solar panels – $500
Caravan 15 ft Viscount – $3000
Chest of drawers toolbox X3 – $200 each		 0449 6032 16
Carol Dromana Collection of bar mirrors and figurines – MAKE AN OFFER (moving house) 0409 423 728
Jean Ringwood Curtains – dark grey, with a red poppy – at least $1000 0402 345 616
Liz Frankston South 3 or 4 Yakkas – $5 each – very established 0409 702 059
Liz Doncaster Breville mini processor – $25
Treadmill (small, foldable) – $50
Player cassette + 70 cassettes with it – $30		 9848 4409
Karen Narre Warren North Compact power base wheelchair – $3500 0407 805 605
News
