Buy, Swap and Sell – 16 February
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Veronica
|Dingley Village
|Bunk bed with ladder, excellent condition – $40
|9551 1337
|Olive
|Tyabb
|Floorstroke rover quick start mower – $110
6X4 trailer $210
Single bed with mattress (for a girl) tubular metal frame – decorated ends – $110
|5977 4415
|Robert
|Frankston
|Bike rack for 2 bike racks, suitable for SUVs – $80
|0418 352 099
|Helen
|Geelong
|Kenwood meat grinder $100 or best offer
Phillips food slicer 30x90cm $45 or best offer
Sunbeam milkshake maker $35
|0425 766 744
|Robert
|Essendon
|BUY – small car – Toyota Corolla etc
|0402 296 879
|Jo
|East Bentleigh
|Brand new 300cm fry pan non stick $25 (half priced)
Electric fry pan – $15 or best offer
Brand new milk frother – $15
|9503 8686
|Laurie
|Rye
|BUY – petrol fuel tank for a 92 rodeo twin cab ute – has to be a tub not a tray
|0412 015 961
|Mary
|Lower Templestowe
|Moran lounge 3 seater lounge and chair – $900 – excellent condition
|0409 509 350
|Valerie
|Mont Albert North
|Book case – $40
Desk $60 or best offer
|9898 3982
|Wyn
|Glen Iris
|Original Cutler desk from New York $300
|9885 6092
|Vicki
|East bentleigh
|Ladies bike $100 + mobility walker $30
|0423 236 915
|Jan
|McLeod
|Air conditioner Comdain 7kw $300
120cm long shower drain $150 brand new
Industrial air fan $100 brand new
|0419 559 426
|Mick
|Barwon heads
|Selling Ryobi corking gun $50
|0405 484 344
|Margaret
|Templestowe
|Giving away jigsaw puzzles – FREE
|0406 177 747
|Pam
|Truganina
|Bar stools $45 each
|0409 749 586
|Ted
|Highett
|4 foot long didgeridoo $70
Jockeys whip $20
|9555 9305
|Judy
|Taylors Lakes
|Internal roller blinds $20 each, there’s 6 of them, beige colour various sizes
|0421 999 616
|Tony
|Mill Park
|Spare parts for a HR holden $250 each
|9408 4027