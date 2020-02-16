3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy, Swap and Sell – 16 February

Buy, Swap and Sell – 16 February

3 hours ago
Buy, Swap and Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Veronica Dingley Village Bunk bed with ladder, excellent condition – $40 9551 1337
Olive Tyabb Floorstroke rover quick start mower – $110
6X4 trailer $210
Single bed with mattress (for a girl) tubular metal frame – decorated ends – $110		 5977 4415
Robert Frankston Bike rack for 2 bike racks, suitable for SUVs – $80 0418 352 099
Helen Geelong Kenwood meat grinder $100 or best offer
Phillips food slicer 30x90cm $45 or best offer
Sunbeam milkshake maker $35		 0425 766 744
Robert Essendon BUY – small car – Toyota Corolla etc 0402 296 879
Jo East Bentleigh Brand new 300cm fry pan non stick $25 (half priced)
Electric fry pan – $15 or best offer
Brand new milk frother – $15		 9503 8686
Laurie Rye BUY – petrol fuel tank for a 92 rodeo twin cab ute – has to be a tub not a tray 0412 015 961
Mary Lower Templestowe Moran lounge 3 seater lounge and chair – $900 – excellent condition 0409 509 350
Valerie Mont Albert North Book case – $40
Desk $60 or best offer		 9898 3982
Wyn Glen Iris Original Cutler desk from New York $300 9885 6092
Vicki East bentleigh Ladies bike $100 + mobility walker $30 0423 236 915
Jan McLeod Air conditioner Comdain 7kw $300
120cm long shower drain $150 brand new
Industrial air fan $100 brand new		 0419 559 426
Mick Barwon heads Selling Ryobi corking gun $50 0405 484 344
Margaret Templestowe Giving away jigsaw puzzles – FREE 0406 177 747
Pam Truganina Bar stools $45 each 0409 749 586
Ted Highett 4 foot long didgeridoo $70
Jockeys whip $20		 9555 9305
Judy Taylors Lakes Internal roller blinds $20 each, there’s 6 of them, beige colour various sizes 0421 999 616
Tony Mill Park Spare parts for a HR holden $250 each 9408 4027
Buy, Swap and Sell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.