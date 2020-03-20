Buy, Swap and Sell – 21 March
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Jan
|Geelong
|Caravan $35,000
|0438 923 537
|Sandy
|Mooroolbark
|Hospital electric bed $1000
|0412 598 301
|Anne
|Nunawading
|Wants to buy a small upright freezer for no more than $400
|0402 319 406
|Tim
|Warrandyte
|Westwood ride on mower $700
200cc electric quad -bike $700
Electric spray painter compressor $90
|0400 953 983
|Lorraine
|Moorabbin
|Exercise bike $75
|0427 361 272
|Annie
|Airport West
|Grandmother Clock $350
|0414 868 332
|Dale
|Forrest Hill
|Double bed Mattress and base $50
|0422 872 268
|Barbra
|Werribee
|Brand new wheelchair $2000
|9218 8653
|Charles
|Boronia
|2 piece lounge suite $100
|9761 2001
|David
|Traralgon
|Crusader Caravan $35,000
|0439 791 955
|Rose
|Brunswick
|Gas log heater $250
|0400 889 391
|Anne
|Kingsville
|Wants to buy an electric muffin maker around $50
|0411 606 649
|Bruce
|Cheltman
|Caravan levelling kit $50
Kenwood Chef Mixer $50
|0408 135 516
|June
|Frankston
|Wants to buy a treadmill open for any price
|0436 000 702
|Paula
|Glenroy
|Freezer $200
Lawn Mower $190
Small Cabinet $50
|9323 6802
|Jessica
|119 Maroondah highway Chirnside park today and tomorrow 8-5pm.
|Nick
|Glen Waverley
|VHS recorder $50
DVD recorder with hard drive $70
X500 record LPs $6 each
|9560 8870