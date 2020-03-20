3AW
Buy, Swap and Sell – 21 March

8 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

 

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone 
Jan  Geelong  Caravan $35,000 0438 923 537
Sandy Mooroolbark  Hospital electric bed $1000 0412 598 301 
Anne  Nunawading  Wants to buy a small upright freezer for no more than $400  0402 319 406 
Tim Warrandyte  Westwood ride on mower $700

200cc electric quad -bike $700 

Electric spray painter compressor $90

 0400 953 983
Lorraine  Moorabbin  Exercise bike $75 0427 361 272
Annie Airport West Grandmother Clock $350  0414 868 332
Dale  Forrest Hill  Double bed Mattress and base $50  0422 872 268
Barbra  Werribee Brand new wheelchair $2000 9218 8653
Charles  Boronia  2 piece lounge suite $100 9761 2001 
David  Traralgon  Crusader Caravan $35,000 0439 791 955
Rose Brunswick   Gas log heater $250 0400 889 391
Anne  Kingsville  Wants to buy an electric muffin maker around $50 0411 606 649
Bruce  Cheltman  Caravan levelling kit $50

Kenwood Chef Mixer $50

 0408 135 516 
June Frankston Wants to buy a treadmill open for any price  0436 000 702
Paula  Glenroy  Freezer $200

Lawn Mower $190

Small Cabinet $50

 9323 6802
Jessica  119 Maroondah highway Chirnside park today and tomorrow 8-5pm.  
Nick Glen Waverley  VHS recorder $50

DVD recorder with hard drive $70

X500 record LPs $6 each 

 9560 8870

 

