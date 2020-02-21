3AW
  • Buy, Swap and Sell – 22 February

Buy, Swap and Sell – 22 February

50 mins ago
MML
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Heather Somerville Sofa bed – free
Kayak – $550		 0477 704 715
Kon Morwell Oven – $300 0408 351 297
Leo Lancefield Want to buy old service station items 5422 2222
Scott Springvale Bass guitar amplifier – $200 0413 848 120
Bob Reservoir Box trailer – $700
Motorbike carrier – $80		 0412 911 311
Lisa Endeavour Hills Single bed – $40
Electric hedge clipper – $30		 9700 4137
Charlie Taylors Lakes Fridge – $50 0407 511 695
Deborah Watsonia Nth Nurse’s shoes – $50 0404 346 435
Darrel Belmont Motorbike – $3500 0408 491 343
Wayne Taylors Hill Looking for a Holden 0431 985 654
Linda Wheelers Hill Two seater couch – $50
Dining suite (10 chairs) – $750		 0404 938 176
Surge East Oakleigh 1996 Holden commodore – $750 9544 6736
Denise North Fitzroy Cat carrier and basket – $30 the pair 9489 9887
Kevin North Balwyn Lounge suite – $250
Dining table and 6 chairs – $350
Crystal buffet cabinet – $200		 0407 779 147
Phil Balwyn North Campervan – $24,000 0408 926 541
Veronica Altona Meadows Double bed and new mattress – $350
Folding bed with mattress – $80
Armchair – $250		 0492 882 292
Peter Berwick Antique baby cupboard – $50 9707 4581
Bev Bundoora Mobility scooter – $900
Mobility walker- $80		 0424 314 859
Annette Croydon Record player – $150
Record collection – $170
Dining table and chairs – $400		 0409 963 325
Noel Pascoe Vale After three seater vinyl couch 0415 781 861
Mark Doncaster Mobility scooter – $2000 ono 0409 198 559
