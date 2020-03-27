3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy, Swap and Sell – 28 March

51 mins ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

 

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone 
John  Melton  ZRK3 Treadmill – $450  0458 263 521
Mina  West Brunswick  King size Mattress and base $2,500 

Fruit tree sprayer $250

 0431 918 731
John  Melton  Caravan $3900 0418 743 599
Laurie Rye Basketpress 70-80L $350 0412 015 961 
Helen Geelong Electric leather recliner lift chair $500 0413 103 713
Susan Millpark  X2 bookcases $20 each  0400 248 394 
Peter Chadstone  3 frame honey extractor $400 0412 803 208 
John  Mooroolbark  YZ125 Motorcycle dirt bike $4000  0425 786 244 
Michael  Craigieburn  Portable steam pressure sterilizer $120

Ford tyres $120 each 

Table tennis table $100

 0421 114 783
Anthony  Malvern East  Retired plumbers sale with varying tools. Range of prices.  0418 370 636
Janette  Gladstone Park  Queen size Mattress and a flat base $1000

Whipper Snipper $50

 0400 602 258
John  Mornington  Set of left handed golf clubs $80 0400 243 898 
Barbra Narre warren  High power blender $500

Whirlpool fridge $400

Toilet Suite $40

 0457 123 447
Tom Bulleen Broil star Drum Kit $750

Vintage school lockers with keys $100

 0404 753 700 
Barbra East Keillor  Small Silver Freezer $400 0472 620 505 
Jan Macleod  2X2 Lounge Suite $100

Dressing Table $50

Wine rack $50

 0419 559 426 

 

 

 

Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.