Buy, Swap and Sell – 28 March
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|John
|Melton
|ZRK3 Treadmill – $450
|0458 263 521
|Mina
|West Brunswick
|King size Mattress and base $2,500
Fruit tree sprayer $250
|0431 918 731
|John
|Melton
|Caravan $3900
|0418 743 599
|Laurie
|Rye
|Basketpress 70-80L $350
|0412 015 961
|Helen
|Geelong
|Electric leather recliner lift chair $500
|0413 103 713
|Susan
|Millpark
|X2 bookcases $20 each
|0400 248 394
|Peter
|Chadstone
|3 frame honey extractor $400
|0412 803 208
|John
|Mooroolbark
|YZ125 Motorcycle dirt bike $4000
|0425 786 244
|Michael
|Craigieburn
|Portable steam pressure sterilizer $120
Ford tyres $120 each
Table tennis table $100
|0421 114 783
|Anthony
|Malvern East
|Retired plumbers sale with varying tools. Range of prices.
|0418 370 636
|Janette
|Gladstone Park
|Queen size Mattress and a flat base $1000
Whipper Snipper $50
|0400 602 258
|John
|Mornington
|Set of left handed golf clubs $80
|0400 243 898
|Barbra
|Narre warren
|High power blender $500
Whirlpool fridge $400
Toilet Suite $40
|0457 123 447
|Tom
|Bulleen
|Broil star Drum Kit $750
Vintage school lockers with keys $100
|0404 753 700
|Barbra
|East Keillor
|Small Silver Freezer $400
|0472 620 505
|Jan
|Macleod
|2X2 Lounge Suite $100
Dressing Table $50
Wine rack $50
|0419 559 426