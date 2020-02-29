3AW
  • Buy, Swap and Sell – 29 February

Buy, Swap and Sell – 29 February

8 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone 
Don  Glen Roy Refrigerator – $50

Flute – $50

 0404 540 819
Oscar Canterbury  Meile washing machine $400  0423 411 555
Barry St Andrews  Avon Inflatable boat – $3500

1986 Honda motorbike – $2500

 0418 521 154
Elizabeth  Carnegie  Extension ladder – $200

Trailer ramps – $110

Pair of scaffolding legs $50 

 0413 375 336
Ken  Waturnia  Oxi Welder – $1 9801 3792
David Somerville Pool fencing – $620 0408 362 718
Jonathan  Mt Waverley  Computer monitor – $50 0434 914 214
Dino Hampton  Samsung Refrigerator – $550 0400 586 643
Peter  Chadstone Pair of metal truck wheel guards -$100

Double story beehive – $385

 0412 803 208
Laurie  Rye Looking to buy Holden rodeo ute 92 -96 

dash clock and speedo  

 0412 015 961
Jenny  Officer  The over 50’s lifestyle village has 29 Garage sales today.114 Rix Road Officer. 

Verandah furniture – $300

 0438 563 282
June Chirnside park  Wind down caravan – $5500 9739 6646
Linda  Noble park  Fridge – $400

Big recliner arm chairs – $300 each 

 0410 388 341

9547 5920
Peter  East Malvern  Jayco Caravan – $9900 0424 409 793
Margret  Frankston  Garage Sale at 4 The Trossachs from 8am to 2/3 pm.  0405 152 464
Mary  Ashwood  Two tickets Tony hadley show $50 0422 725 834
Michael Hawthorn  Safe – $300 0409 604 138
Rob Aarrat 91 ford Maverick – $13500 0498 236 187 

 

