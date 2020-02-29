Buy, Swap and Sell – 29 February
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Don
|Glen Roy
|Refrigerator – $50
Flute – $50
|0404 540 819
|Oscar
|Canterbury
|Meile washing machine $400
|0423 411 555
|Barry
|St Andrews
|Avon Inflatable boat – $3500
1986 Honda motorbike – $2500
|0418 521 154
|Elizabeth
|Carnegie
|Extension ladder – $200
Trailer ramps – $110
Pair of scaffolding legs $50
|0413 375 336
|Ken
|Waturnia
|Oxi Welder – $1
|9801 3792
|David
|Somerville
|Pool fencing – $620
|0408 362 718
|Jonathan
|Mt Waverley
|Computer monitor – $50
|0434 914 214
|Dino
|Hampton
|Samsung Refrigerator – $550
|0400 586 643
|Peter
|Chadstone
|Pair of metal truck wheel guards -$100
Double story beehive – $385
|0412 803 208
|Laurie
|Rye
|Looking to buy Holden rodeo ute 92 -96
dash clock and speedo
|0412 015 961
|Jenny
|Officer
|The over 50’s lifestyle village has 29 Garage sales today.114 Rix Road Officer.
Verandah furniture – $300
|0438 563 282
|June
|Chirnside park
|Wind down caravan – $5500
|9739 6646
|Linda
|Noble park
|Fridge – $400
Big recliner arm chairs – $300 each
|0410 388 341
9547 5920
|Peter
|East Malvern
|Jayco Caravan – $9900
|0424 409 793
|Margret
|Frankston
|Garage Sale at 4 The Trossachs from 8am to 2/3 pm.
|0405 152 464
|Mary
|Ashwood
|Two tickets Tony hadley show $50
|0422 725 834
|Michael
|Hawthorn
|Safe – $300
|0409 604 138
|Rob
|Aarrat
|91 ford Maverick – $13500
|0498 236 187