Buy, Swap and Sell – 23 February

|Pauline
|Chelsea
|Caravan – 205 Freedom Poptop
18 foot – $18,000 or ONO
|9772 6530
0418 550 500
|Michael
|Richmond
|Two shadow drones with cameras
One rovo-spy drone with night vision light – $75 and one zip drone – $50
|0417 223 344
|Nick
|Glen Waverley
|Chrysler 1180 Radio – 7- years old – $250
Philips 3 piece record radio player – $50
14 piece wilsons golf clubs + buggy – $80
|9560 8870
|Lina
|Doreen
|Round dining table with chairs $300
Bedroom set – $200
Cupboards – two large cupboards – $400
|0403 442 833
|Cameron
|Botanic Ridge
|Nescafe dulce gusto coffee machine – $50
Big moving box of DVDs – most unwatched – $600 ono
|0414 439 681
|Wendy
|North Balwyn
|Westinghouse refrigerator – $120
Reclining grey suede chair – $50
Six dining chairs – $50
|0408 440 164
|John
|Wandin
|Banana split buggy – $4000
Sliding door for a high ace van – $290
Old franklin caravan – $28,000
|0428 880 061
|Kevin
|Bittern
|Horse wagon – $3700 or ONO
Grill audi – $550
|0412 582 518
|Ian
|Mornington
|2 X Chainsaws – $200 each
|0432 823 732
|Andrew
|Beaconsfield
|Fire engine – collector’s item – $5000
|0418 317 374
|Patricia
|Cranbourne East
|Grand piano – $5,500 ONO
Couple lounge chairs $20 each
|0400 599 645
|Tony
|Mill Park
|Wants to offer his services – can fix car brakes
|0456 933 684
|Val
|Kew
|Bed spread – $30
Danish speakers – $100
Japanese style standard lamp – $20
|9817 6061