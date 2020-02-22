3AW
  • Buy, Swap and Sell – 23 February

Buy, Swap and Sell – 23 February

50 seconds ago
news

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

Pauline Chelsea Caravan – 205 Freedom Poptop
18 foot – $18,000 or ONO		 9772 6530
0418 550 500
Michael Richmond Two shadow drones with cameras
One rovo-spy drone with night vision light – $75 and one zip drone – $50		 0417 223 344
Nick Glen Waverley Chrysler 1180 Radio – 7- years old – $250
Philips 3 piece record radio player – $50
14 piece wilsons golf clubs + buggy – $80		 9560 8870
Lina Doreen Round dining table with chairs $300
Bedroom set – $200
Cupboards – two large cupboards – $400		 0403 442 833
Cameron Botanic Ridge Nescafe dulce gusto coffee machine – $50
Big moving box of DVDs – most unwatched – $600 ono		 0414 439 681
Wendy North Balwyn Westinghouse refrigerator – $120
Reclining grey suede chair – $50
Six dining chairs – $50		 0408 440 164
John Wandin Banana split buggy – $4000
Sliding door for a high ace van – $290
Old franklin caravan – $28,000		 0428 880 061
Kevin Bittern Horse wagon – $3700 or ONO
Grill audi – $550		 0412 582 518
Ian Mornington 2 X Chainsaws – $200 each 0432 823 732
Andrew Beaconsfield Fire engine – collector’s item – $5000 0418 317 374
Patricia Cranbourne East Grand piano – $5,500 ONO
Couple lounge chairs $20 each		 0400 599 645
Tony Mill Park Wants to offer his services – can fix car brakes 0456 933 684
Val Kew Bed spread – $30
Danish speakers – $100
Japanese style standard lamp – $20		 9817 6061
