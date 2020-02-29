Buy, Swap and Sell – 1 March
|John
|Greensborough
|Electric oven – excellent condition $120
50+ pieces of ladies clothing, size 10-12 excellent condition $2+
|9432 4953
|Judy
|Box Hill
|TV unit – FREE
|0419 381 907
|Ron
|Sydenham
|TV – 78mm screen blue point TV – $40
Fan – $40
Two new soft toys – $35 each or two $60
|0468 841 971
|Roy
|Mount Waverley
|18 foot Viscount caravan- 1980 – $6000 negotiable (new tyres) + new cover to go over it
|0466 992 578
|Zore
|South Morang
|Fisher and Paykel washing machine 7kg – $250
|0416 441 357
|Sandy
|Chadstone
|Fish tank – $5
|9807 2383
|Clarice
|Narre Warren
|Two coppers – cast iron copper + electric copper – $50 or ONO
|8790 5437
|Jennifer
|Heidelberg West
|Metal hospital bed with fold down side rails – mattress – $2500 or best offer
Mattress – brand new – $1000 or best offer
|0408 748 154
|Peter
|Wantirna
|Selling a kitchen – will accept 2 slabs of Carlton Draught
|
0409 854 966
|Peter
|Bentleigh East
|Fisher and Paykel top loader washing machine $395 (paid $900 for it still under warranty)
|0449 757 415
|Charlie
|West Sunshine
|Wine crusher and grape crusher – $600 or negotiable
Vista lawnmower – $100
Working bench – $100
|0434 849 725
|Don
|Beaconsfield
|Exposed door trackers (3 of them) – $350each
Welding machine – $1400
Saw – $1400
|0407 530 077
|Soapie
|Richmond
|New queen metal base and timber slot support bed – will take a slab of beer
|0410 486 915
|Christine
|Thomastown
|Laundry sink stainless steel – $50
|9465 6765
|Lindy
|Toorak
|Extra large wooden kennel unused – top quality – $120 – throw a $40 bed in
|0425 788 581
|John
|Cranbourne
|Antique cabinet – $300
Needs to buy a fridge
|5995 2294