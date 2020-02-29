3AW
Buy, Swap and Sell – 1 March

15 hours ago
Buy Swap and Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

John Greensborough Electric oven – excellent condition $120
50+ pieces of ladies clothing, size 10-12 excellent condition $2+		 9432 4953
Judy Box Hill TV unit – FREE 0419 381 907
Ron Sydenham TV – 78mm screen blue point TV – $40
Fan – $40
Two new soft toys – $35 each or two $60		 0468 841 971
Roy Mount Waverley 18 foot Viscount caravan- 1980 – $6000 negotiable (new tyres) + new cover to go over it 0466 992 578
Zore South Morang Fisher and Paykel washing machine 7kg – $250 0416 441 357
Sandy Chadstone Fish tank – $5 9807 2383
Clarice Narre Warren Two coppers – cast iron copper + electric copper – $50 or ONO 8790 5437
Jennifer Heidelberg West Metal hospital bed with fold down side rails – mattress – $2500 or best offer

Mattress – brand new – $1000 or best offer

 0408 748 154
Peter Wantirna Selling a kitchen – will accept 2 slabs of Carlton Draught
0409 854 966
Peter Bentleigh East Fisher and Paykel top loader washing machine $395 (paid $900 for it still under warranty) 0449 757 415
Charlie West Sunshine Wine crusher and grape crusher – $600 or negotiable
Vista lawnmower – $100
Working bench – $100		 0434 849 725
Don Beaconsfield Exposed door trackers (3 of them) – $350each
Welding machine – $1400
Saw – $1400		 0407 530 077
Soapie Richmond New queen metal base and timber slot support bed – will take a slab of beer 0410 486 915
Christine Thomastown Laundry sink stainless steel – $50 9465 6765
Lindy Toorak Extra large wooden kennel unused – top quality – $120 – throw a $40 bed in 0425 788 581
John Cranbourne Antique cabinet – $300
Needs to buy a fridge		 5995 2294
