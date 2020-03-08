3AW
Buy, Swap and Sell – Sunday 8 March

12 hours ago
Buy Swap and Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

 

Reg Narre Warren North Elkhorn ferns – $20 each X 2
2 tin storage trunks – $10 each
Mud Hut Dog kennel – $45
0413 189 733
Dominic Altona North FREE – double bed with a mattress
0419 003 862
Mary Altona Japanese maple (large) – $90
Small rocking horse – $20
Acoustic guitar and new music stand – $45
0433 001 989
Rosyln Kilsyth 4 tyres and wheels – $500
0412 988 816
Reneira Murumbeena Single fully adjustable hospital bed with side rails, pressure mattress + food table – $2000 ONO 0425 827 669
Wayne Melton 1970 VG Valiant sedan – $10,000

(THIS HAS BEEN SOLD)

 0438 436 598
Terry Altona Meadows 1995 red Ford Fairmont – $3000 9369 4872
Fred Somers Walking running machine as new -$500
FREE – good quality dog kennel for a small dog		 5931 3525
Darren Healesville Mobility scooter (as new) – $18,000 0432 399 619
Connie Preston King single bed – firm mattress + base
2 unopened sheet sets (flannelette)
Doona and doona cover – $200 THE LOT		 0409 300 259
Anthony Belgrave He buys/sells/swaps old toy cars – he’s at a show today at Ferny Creek – wants to do a call out 0419 501 335
Brett Skye 2 spare tickets to the T20 today – selling for $70 each 0410 604 987
Maureen Frankston South Queen timber bedroom suite with large mirror + 2 side tables – $150
Single glassed door drinks fridge – $500
Lounge suite with 3 seater, 2 seater and 2 wingback arm chairs – $400		 9787 9606
Margie Doncaster 2 shaft vertical standing weaving loom – $30 ONO
3 tier wooden wall shelf (hangs on the wall) $30 ONO
Little garden trolley with four rubber wheels – $20		 9842 4030
Pat Brunswick Single bed + mattress – $60 9380 6338
Patrick Barwon Heads Two tickets to The Adele Show by Dallas Holden at Memo Hall at St Kilda – $35 – it’s today at 3pm 0405 484 344
Liz Prahran Two wine barrels – $60 each
Garden urn – blue – $100
Garbage bag full of hats and fascinators – $5/10 each		 0407 558 507
