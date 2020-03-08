Buy, Swap and Sell – Sunday 8 March
|Reg
|Narre Warren North
|Elkhorn ferns – $20 each X 2
2 tin storage trunks – $10 each
Mud Hut Dog kennel – $45
|
0413 189 733
|Dominic
|Altona North
|FREE – double bed with a mattress
|
0419 003 862
|Mary
|Altona
|Japanese maple (large) – $90
Small rocking horse – $20
Acoustic guitar and new music stand – $45
|
0433 001 989
|Rosyln
|Kilsyth
|4 tyres and wheels – $500
|
0412 988 816
|Reneira
|Murumbeena
|Single fully adjustable hospital bed with side rails, pressure mattress + food table – $2000 ONO
|0425 827 669
|Wayne
|Melton
|1970 VG Valiant sedan – $10,000
(THIS HAS BEEN SOLD)
|0438 436 598
|Terry
|Altona Meadows
|1995 red Ford Fairmont – $3000
|9369 4872
|Fred
|Somers
|Walking running machine as new -$500
FREE – good quality dog kennel for a small dog
|5931 3525
|Darren
|Healesville
|Mobility scooter (as new) – $18,000
|0432 399 619
|Connie
|Preston
|King single bed – firm mattress + base
2 unopened sheet sets (flannelette)
Doona and doona cover – $200 THE LOT
|0409 300 259
|Anthony
|Belgrave
|He buys/sells/swaps old toy cars – he’s at a show today at Ferny Creek – wants to do a call out
|0419 501 335
|Brett
|Skye
|2 spare tickets to the T20 today – selling for $70 each
|0410 604 987
|Maureen
|Frankston South
|Queen timber bedroom suite with large mirror + 2 side tables – $150
Single glassed door drinks fridge – $500
Lounge suite with 3 seater, 2 seater and 2 wingback arm chairs – $400
|9787 9606
|Margie
|Doncaster
|2 shaft vertical standing weaving loom – $30 ONO
3 tier wooden wall shelf (hangs on the wall) $30 ONO
Little garden trolley with four rubber wheels – $20
|9842 4030
|Pat
|Brunswick
|Single bed + mattress – $60
|9380 6338
|Patrick
|Barwon Heads
|Two tickets to The Adele Show by Dallas Holden at Memo Hall at St Kilda – $35 – it’s today at 3pm
|0405 484 344
|Liz
|Prahran
|Two wine barrels – $60 each
Garden urn – blue – $100
Garbage bag full of hats and fascinators – $5/10 each
|0407 558 507