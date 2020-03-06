Buy, Swap and Sell – 7 March
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|David
|Traralgon
|Caravan – $36,300
|0439 791 955
|Kevin
|Altona
|Jardaneer- $50
Vintage Fridge -$150
Cane Bassinet – $30
|0401 869 511
|Julie
|Dingley Village
|Giveaway – 3 seater couch
Antique dressing table $40
|0432 570 845
|Rex
|Taylors Lakes
|Tradies roof rack – $500
|0410 417 824
|Joe
|East Bentley
|Brand new fry pan – $20
Milk Froffer -$15
6×4 trailer – $200
|9503 8686
|Glad
|Berwick
|Thermo Mix – $750
|0402 253 623
|Ted
|Highett
|Unisex Bike – $80
|9555 9305
|Rod
|Gladstone Park
|Buy – Wheelchair for $400
|0468 315 467
|Andrew
|Belgrave
|Wooden Wall unit – Free
|0414 808 449
|Elena
|Clayton
|Recliner chair – $350
Hospital armchairs x2 – $50 each
Shower Chairs x2 – $30 each
|0408 500 723
|Graham
|Croydon
|Electric Recliner lift chair – $250
|0418 399 358
|Rodger
|Rye
|Buy – Brush cutter parts for a Stihl (price negotiable)
|0421 988 294
|Matthew
|Derrimut
|10 Cartons toilet paper – $35 a carton
|0433 369 456
|Martin
|Carrum downs
|Garage Sale 11 Viking court. 9am – 1pm. Furniture for sale and some giveaways.
|0439 801 940
|Terry
|Woodend
|Wants to Buy – Exercise bike, Light weights and a shower chair. Price negotiable.
|0429 113 588
|John
|Astondale
|Roller Window shutters x6 -$200- $500 as a pack
|9580 7212
|Simon
|Bundoora
|4KW Generator – $850
Metal Lathe – $2300
|0448 972 269
|Paul
|Melton
|Satellite City Furniture and Bedding closing down Sale. 358 High street Melton.
|0409 974 344
|Robert
|Epping
|1992 Alfa romeo car – $9000
|0417 388 565