Buy, Swap and Sell – 7 March

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

 

David  Traralgon Caravan – $36,300 0439 791 955
Kevin Altona Jardaneer- $50

Vintage Fridge -$150

Cane Bassinet – $30 

 0401 869 511
Julie Dingley Village  Giveaway – 3 seater couch 

Antique dressing table $40

 0432 570 845
Rex Taylors Lakes  Tradies roof rack – $500  0410 417 824
Joe  East Bentley  Brand new fry pan – $20

Milk Froffer -$15

6×4 trailer – $200

 9503 8686 
Glad  Berwick  Thermo Mix – $750 0402 253 623
Ted Highett Unisex Bike – $80 9555 9305 
Rod Gladstone Park  Buy – Wheelchair for $400  0468 315 467
Andrew  Belgrave  Wooden Wall unit – Free  0414 808 449
Elena Clayton Recliner chair – $350

Hospital armchairs x2  – $50 each 

Shower Chairs x2 – $30 each 

 0408 500 723
Graham  Croydon  Electric Recliner lift chair – $250 0418 399 358 
Rodger Rye Buy – Brush cutter parts for a Stihl  (price negotiable)  0421 988 294 
Matthew  Derrimut 10 Cartons toilet paper – $35 a carton  0433 369 456
Martin  Carrum downs  Garage Sale 11 Viking court. 9am – 1pm. Furniture for sale and some giveaways.   0439 801 940
Terry Woodend Wants to Buy – Exercise bike, Light weights and a shower chair. Price negotiable.  0429 113 588
John  Astondale  Roller Window shutters x6 -$200- $500 as a pack 9580 7212 
Simon  Bundoora  4KW Generator – $850

Metal Lathe – $2300

 0448 972 269 
Paul Melton Satellite City Furniture and Bedding closing down Sale. 358 High street Melton.  0409 974 344
Robert  Epping  1992 Alfa romeo car – $9000 0417 388 565 

 

