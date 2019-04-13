3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap and Sell – April 14

3 hours ago
MML

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Angie Springvale Single folding bed $65, wooden chairs $40, wood turners $2.50 9546 7561
Rosemary Mount Evelyn Pool table $700, leather lounge suit $150, buffet $500 0457 321 858
Renee Murchison Caravan $9000, stations of the cross $2500, 1974 land rover $4500 0407 801 411
Con Oakleigh Posters of Elvis Presley – framed $300 for 3. 0427 006 460
Charlie Werribee Caravan $3000 9741 8751
Jack Frankston Dog kennel $20 & yucca plants $10 each 9770 0993
Sam Mill Park 4 consecutive 1968 $2 star notes – neg, coin album 52 proof crown coins – neg, large collection of  insert footy cars – neg 0421 915 022
Michelle Werribee High lift chair $600 0414 333 555
Teresa Oakleigh Toilet $40, blinds $neg 0410 582 464
Doris St Kilda Cook and serve oven casserole dish $80, cheese knives $30, collection of serving plates and casserole dishes $5 each 9525 3384
Neil Berwick Honda motor mower $200 0428 252 575
Shirley Mount Eliza Boat $3900, welding unit $150, fridge $40 0428 782 534
Lance Blackburn South Lotus watch $120, opal ring $320 0402 450 990
Soapie Richmond 2 sets of Harry Potter robes and tie $60 0410 486 915
Antoinette Ardeer Pilates machine $1200, cutlery set $120, dining set $120 0411 215 675
Eddie Viewbank 1990 Toyota Cressida $1500 or ONO 0412 596 162
Steven Blackburn Single bed $50, running machine $50, wooden bookcase $30 0414 388 046
MML
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332