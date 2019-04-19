3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap and Sell – April 20

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Carol Cranbourne Bird cage 90x66x50 with stand and accessories- $40 0402 071 632
Gerald Bayswater LOOKING – hot water system and tradie install 9779 3730
Don South Morang 500L vat – $90 040 28 193 14
Dee South Yarra LOOKING – portable record player 0404 12 10 69
Adam Coburg Art deco cabinet – $450
Dinner set – $200		 0425 768 502
Ian Nannawadding 3 Push bikes – $50 – $100 0477 903 227
John Bayles LOOKING – Mag Wheels 15×8 stud pattern 0412 864 103
Julie Diamond Creek Single electric bed – $1500
3 seater lounge – $300		 0418 435 978
Alfred Mt Pakenham post office box – $25 0419 367 329
Colleen East Bentley Food smoker – $220
Full set marjon – $40
2 sewing machines – $30 // $80		 0417 28 69 07
Lorainne Frankston South Single mattress and base – $40
Chair with chrome legs – $60		 0432 357 418
Anne Essendon outdoor setting 6 chairs – $offer 0419 384 496
Frank Doreen Ride on mower – $1200 0411 960 139
Ian Torquay 2 Single beds – $50 both 0438 887 847
Tom Vermont South Desk – $50
Wall unit – $free		 0412 33 11 97
Barbara Reservoir 2 mobile phones – $60 each 042 902 9455
Geraldine Hampton Park 612 Garden pavers – $free 0417 324 758
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332