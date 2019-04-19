Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – April 20
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Carol
|Cranbourne
|Bird cage 90x66x50 with stand and accessories- $40
|0402 071 632
|Gerald
|Bayswater
|LOOKING – hot water system and tradie install
|9779 3730
|Don
|South Morang
|500L vat – $90
|040 28 193 14
|Dee
|South Yarra
|LOOKING – portable record player
|0404 12 10 69
|Adam
|Coburg
|Art deco cabinet – $450
Dinner set – $200
|0425 768 502
|Ian
|Nannawadding
|3 Push bikes – $50 – $100
|0477 903 227
|John
|Bayles
|LOOKING – Mag Wheels 15×8 stud pattern
|0412 864 103
|Julie
|Diamond Creek
|Single electric bed – $1500
3 seater lounge – $300
|0418 435 978
|Alfred
|Mt Pakenham
|post office box – $25
|0419 367 329
|Colleen
|East Bentley
|Food smoker – $220
Full set marjon – $40
2 sewing machines – $30 // $80
|0417 28 69 07
|Lorainne
|Frankston South
|Single mattress and base – $40
Chair with chrome legs – $60
|0432 357 418
|Anne
|Essendon
|outdoor setting 6 chairs – $offer
|0419 384 496
|Frank
|Doreen
|Ride on mower – $1200
|0411 960 139
|Ian
|Torquay
|2 Single beds – $50 both
|0438 887 847
|Tom
|Vermont South
|Desk – $50
Wall unit – $free
|0412 33 11 97
|Barbara
|Reservoir
|2 mobile phones – $60 each
|042 902 9455
|Geraldine
|Hampton Park
|612 Garden pavers – $free
|0417 324 758