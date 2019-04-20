Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – April 21
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Jennifer
|Kew
|Sewing machine $30, cabbage patch dolls $10 each
|0431 139 219
|Norm
|Cheltenham
|Stage shifter (to remove tiles) $15, safety ladder $150, golf clubs $300
|9584 1481
|Manny
|Keilor East
|Lounge suite $300, wheelchair $100, single bed mattress and base $100
|0427 683 506
|John
|Yarra Junction
|Flat screen telly $400, mobility scooter $500, catering equipment – various prices
|0449 596 255
|Craig
|Adelaide
|Looking for trucking memorabilia
|0411 630 680
|Barry
|Surrey Hills
|Walker $40, wheelchair $100, radio (with recorder and record player) $best offer
|0417 032 562
|Andrea
|Taylor Hill
|Garage items like tools and gardening items
|0407 375 208
|Kevin
|Bayswater
|Chef upright oven and stove $150, 12 long necks $60
|0430 016 557
|Ray
|Templestowe
|Mountain bike $75, kitchen table $70, children’s golf clubs $40
|0498 027 181
|Blaire
|Endeavour Hills
|1972 Ford Fairlane $16,500
|0413 019 000
|Bev
|Noble Park North
|Orchids $10 each
|9795 8229
|Frank
|Werribee
|EH Holden bits and pieces
|0408 328 009
|Elaine
|Beaconsfield
|Gazebo, blow up bed, trestle tables – FREE
|9707 4225
|Suzanne
|Tyabb
|Marble coffee table $100
|0414 244 752
|Robin
|Park Orchids
|Piano and stool $200 or ONO
|0400 650 048
|John
|Glen Waverley
|After a rowing machine
|0425 622 203
|Simon
|Frankston South
|After records
|0427 542 182
|Cheryl
|Doreen
|Indoor outdoor table and chairs $1500
|9717 4856
|Ruth
|Mornington
|Glass top table (no legs) $150
|0409 942 153
|Liz
|Frankston South
|Yuccas $20 each, worm bin $20
|0409 702 059