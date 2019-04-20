3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – April 21

6 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Jennifer Kew Sewing machine $30, cabbage patch dolls $10 each 0431 139 219
Norm Cheltenham Stage shifter (to remove tiles) $15, safety ladder $150, golf clubs $300 9584 1481
Manny Keilor East Lounge suite $300, wheelchair $100, single bed mattress and base $100 0427 683 506
John Yarra Junction Flat screen telly $400, mobility scooter $500, catering equipment – various prices 0449 596 255
Craig Adelaide Looking for trucking memorabilia 0411 630 680
Barry Surrey Hills Walker $40, wheelchair $100, radio (with recorder and record player) $best offer 0417 032 562
Andrea Taylor Hill Garage items like tools and gardening items 0407 375 208
Kevin Bayswater Chef upright oven and stove $150, 12 long necks $60 0430 016 557
Ray Templestowe Mountain bike $75, kitchen table $70, children’s golf clubs $40 0498 027 181
Blaire Endeavour Hills 1972 Ford Fairlane $16,500 0413 019 000
Bev Noble Park North Orchids $10 each 9795 8229
Frank Werribee EH Holden bits and pieces 0408 328 009
Elaine Beaconsfield Gazebo, blow up bed, trestle tables – FREE 9707 4225
Suzanne Tyabb Marble coffee table $100 0414 244 752
Robin Park Orchids Piano and stool $200 or ONO 0400 650 048
John Glen Waverley After a rowing machine 0425 622 203
Simon Frankston South After records 0427 542 182
Cheryl Doreen Indoor outdoor table and chairs $1500 9717 4856
Ruth Mornington Glass top table (no legs) $150 0409 942 153
Liz Frankston South Yuccas $20 each, worm bin $20 0409 702 059
