Buy Swap and Sell – April 27

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Mick Mitchem Heater radiator – $25
Novels – from – $15		 0434 392 160
Noel Lower Templestowe Concrete blocks – $40
Concrete pavers – $20		 0403 822 056
Chrissy Garage Sale – 4 Monaro Court, Vermont South
Tony Belgrave LOOKING – old toys (tin cars, hot wheels) 0419 501 335
Brendan Geelong Bench grinder – $80
Corner wall unit – $60
Hospital bed – $350		 04 000 99 739
Mary Altona 2 recliners – $150 pair
Rocking chair – $90
Guitar and stand – $50		 0433 00 19 89
Joe East Bentley Electric stove – $20
Photo album – $20
Exhaust fan – $15		 9503 8686
Tony Lindhurst Gas cooker – $60
Pressure cleaner – $40
Coffee machine – $100		 0418 344 619
Nelly Croydon Lounge suite – $50
Art deco pieces – $55
4 lounge chairs – $20 each		 0433 690 161
9876 6971
Barry Tarneit High lift chair – $600 0414 366 355
Mario Cranbourne Portable carport – $50
1956 Victor lawn mower – $50		 0427 512 119
Yvonne Lower Plenty Dryer – $80
Rocker recliner – $25		 0418 91 81 91
Jason Cranbourne Washing machine – $100
Freezer – $100
Leather sofa – $200		 0401 796 514
Bob Leopold Lounge suite – $900
Dining suite – $150
Double bed and base – $100		 0410 497 600
Jill Narre Warren 6 cycad plants – $100 each 0476 644 978
Rose Brunswick Electric heater – $60 0400 889 391
Lisa Garage Sale – 39 houses in Eynesbury 3338
Chris Greensborough Outdoor table and chairs – $free 0417 460 882
Simon Frankston South 2 kids tickets to The Arthurs Seat Eagle – $free 0427 542 182
Cathy Garage Sale – 1336 Main Road Eltham
Anne Gladstone Park Cott – $Free 0413 088 264
Allen Narre Warren BBQ – $100 0407 287 577
Darren James
