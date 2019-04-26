Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – April 27
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Mick
|Mitchem
|Heater radiator – $25
Novels – from – $15
|0434 392 160
|Noel
|Lower Templestowe
|Concrete blocks – $40
Concrete pavers – $20
|0403 822 056
|Chrissy
|Garage Sale – 4 Monaro Court, Vermont South
|Tony
|Belgrave
|LOOKING – old toys (tin cars, hot wheels)
|0419 501 335
|Brendan
|Geelong
|Bench grinder – $80
Corner wall unit – $60
Hospital bed – $350
|04 000 99 739
|Mary
|Altona
|2 recliners – $150 pair
Rocking chair – $90
Guitar and stand – $50
|0433 00 19 89
|Joe
|East Bentley
|Electric stove – $20
Photo album – $20
Exhaust fan – $15
|9503 8686
|Tony
|Lindhurst
|Gas cooker – $60
Pressure cleaner – $40
Coffee machine – $100
|0418 344 619
|Nelly
|Croydon
|Lounge suite – $50
Art deco pieces – $55
4 lounge chairs – $20 each
|0433 690 161
9876 6971
|Barry
|Tarneit
|High lift chair – $600
|0414 366 355
|Mario
|Cranbourne
|Portable carport – $50
1956 Victor lawn mower – $50
|0427 512 119
|Yvonne
|Lower Plenty
|Dryer – $80
Rocker recliner – $25
|0418 91 81 91
|Jason
|Cranbourne
|Washing machine – $100
Freezer – $100
Leather sofa – $200
|0401 796 514
|Bob
|Leopold
|Lounge suite – $900
Dining suite – $150
Double bed and base – $100
|0410 497 600
|Jill
|Narre Warren
|6 cycad plants – $100 each
|0476 644 978
|Rose
|Brunswick
|Electric heater – $60
|0400 889 391
|Lisa
|Garage Sale – 39 houses in Eynesbury 3338
|Chris
|Greensborough
|Outdoor table and chairs – $free
|0417 460 882
|Simon
|Frankston South
|2 kids tickets to The Arthurs Seat Eagle – $free
|0427 542 182
|Cathy
|Garage Sale – 1336 Main Road Eltham
|Anne
|Gladstone Park
|Cott – $Free
|0413 088 264
|Allen
|Narre Warren
|BBQ – $100
|0407 287 577