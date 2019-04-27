3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – April 28

3 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Maeve Berwick Caravan $19,000 neg 0418 587 347 – Craig
Isabel Beaumaris Motorised wheelchair $1100 or near offer 0418 176 600
Patricia Boronia Electric recliner lift chair $220, pressure washer $40, carpet square $40 9729 3119
John Dallas After a soft top roof for Ford Capris 0432 064 807
Tony Mount Eliza Leather lounge suite $1000 0499 229 348
Zac Geelong Three seater couch and two recliner chairs $70 or ONO 0431 549 400
Joseph Albanvale Bunk beds – free, 10 beehives $300 each 0402 284 775
Veronica Altona Wardrobe $80, two laundry sinks – $75 for large and $20 for smaller one. New double bed $350 0415 456 783
Dot Coronet Bay Ford car LTD – parts for it $varied prices 0438 812 453 – Maurie
Gordon Park Orchids Drapes – whole house $600, leadlight $250, chest of drawers $100 9876 1055
Jeff Tyabb Recliner chair $850 or ONO 0418 318 903
Deb Pascoe Vale South 1989 Honda Prelude $4000 0414 405 932
David Mornington Trundle with mattress – free, safety gate $15, play pen $15 0405 583 787
Kay Bundoora Caravan $44,000 0438 559 141
Jeanette Diamond Creek Austin 7 chummy $10,000  & MG midget – offers  – baby cot $100 or near offer 0409 558 573
Mark Glen Waverley Spinning bike $200, motorbike Yamaha FJR1300A $16,000 0458 047 226
Terry Altona Meadows Trailer $200 9369 4872
Julie Mount Waverley Buffet $60 – neg 0412 769 593
Joe Sunbury Bottle of wine $neg 0429 008 555
Bert Montrose Ostrich and emu eggs $20 each 0412 564 215
Nina Hurstbridge Ssangyong musso 1996 $2500 0412 768 173
Colin Wheelers Hill Looking for a wheel – standard 0419 878 461
