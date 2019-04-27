Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – April 28
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Maeve
|Berwick
|Caravan $19,000 neg
|0418 587 347 – Craig
|Isabel
|Beaumaris
|Motorised wheelchair $1100 or near offer
|0418 176 600
|Patricia
|Boronia
|Electric recliner lift chair $220, pressure washer $40, carpet square $40
|9729 3119
|John
|Dallas
|After a soft top roof for Ford Capris
|0432 064 807
|Tony
|Mount Eliza
|Leather lounge suite $1000
|0499 229 348
|Zac
|Geelong
|Three seater couch and two recliner chairs $70 or ONO
|0431 549 400
|Joseph
|Albanvale
|Bunk beds – free, 10 beehives $300 each
|0402 284 775
|Veronica
|Altona
|Wardrobe $80, two laundry sinks – $75 for large and $20 for smaller one. New double bed $350
|0415 456 783
|Dot
|Coronet Bay
|Ford car LTD – parts for it $varied prices
|0438 812 453 – Maurie
|Gordon
|Park Orchids
|Drapes – whole house $600, leadlight $250, chest of drawers $100
|9876 1055
|Jeff
|Tyabb
|Recliner chair $850 or ONO
|0418 318 903
|Deb
|Pascoe Vale South
|1989 Honda Prelude $4000
|0414 405 932
|David
|Mornington
|Trundle with mattress – free, safety gate $15, play pen $15
|0405 583 787
|Kay
|Bundoora
|Caravan $44,000
|0438 559 141
|Jeanette
|Diamond Creek
|Austin 7 chummy $10,000 & MG midget – offers – baby cot $100 or near offer
|0409 558 573
|Mark
|Glen Waverley
|Spinning bike $200, motorbike Yamaha FJR1300A $16,000
|0458 047 226
|Terry
|Altona Meadows
|Trailer $200
|9369 4872
|Julie
|Mount Waverley
|Buffet $60 – neg
|0412 769 593
|Joe
|Sunbury
|Bottle of wine $neg
|0429 008 555
|Bert
|Montrose
|Ostrich and emu eggs $20 each
|0412 564 215
|Nina
|Hurstbridge
|Ssangyong musso 1996 $2500
|0412 768 173
|Colin
|Wheelers Hill
|Looking for a wheel – standard
|0419 878 461