Buy Swap and Sell – April 6

3 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Glenys Whittlesea Mobile air conditioner – $200 0475 998 675
Shirley Doncaster East Double bed with mattress – $80
2 king single beds with mattress – $150
Brown recliner chair – $50		 9842 2297
Leo Lancefield LOOKING
– Petrol station items
– Antique bottles		 5422 2222
Ron Watsonia 1990 Mitsubishi wagon – $300
Wooden boxes for shifting – $free		 9434 5361
Carmel Sandringham Double bed wool blanket with cover – $50 9598 6648
Peter Warrigal Old records – $160 all
Push bikes – $100 each
Caravan tools – $225 each		 0418 336 238
Frank East Keilor LOOKING
Old concrete plates		 0407 887 226
John Vice – $60 0409 425 658
Ernie Berick 2 single beds – $free 9768 9920
Howard Dromana Windows – $60
LOOKING
– Lumina massage seat		 0407 302 533
John Mt Waverley Digital camera – $75
Watch book – $25		 9807 0779
Mary Airport West Bricks – $50
New tent and annex with lilo – $60		 0419 862 402
Peter Chadstone 10 plastic drums – $15
Pressure water cleaner – $250
Mechanic trolley – $25		 0412 803 208
Rod Eden Trailer sailer boat – $7000 0447 326 231
Shannon Greensborough Timber clock cabinet – $50 0431 548 076
Bill Avondale Heights Lounge suite – $offer 0412 200 669
Steve North Sunshine Motor – $4000 0438 322 404
Mary Pakenham Electric lift chair – $1100 0452 217 257
Julie Doncaster Wooden cut outs 0412 636 434
