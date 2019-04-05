Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – April 6
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Glenys
|Whittlesea
|Mobile air conditioner – $200
|0475 998 675
|Shirley
|Doncaster East
|Double bed with mattress – $80
2 king single beds with mattress – $150
Brown recliner chair – $50
|9842 2297
|Leo
|Lancefield
|LOOKING
– Petrol station items
– Antique bottles
|5422 2222
|Ron
|Watsonia
|1990 Mitsubishi wagon – $300
Wooden boxes for shifting – $free
|9434 5361
|Carmel
|Sandringham
|Double bed wool blanket with cover – $50
|9598 6648
|Peter
|Warrigal
|Old records – $160 all
Push bikes – $100 each
Caravan tools – $225 each
|0418 336 238
|Frank
|East Keilor
|LOOKING
Old concrete plates
|0407 887 226
|John
|Vice – $60
|0409 425 658
|Ernie
|Berick
|2 single beds – $free
|9768 9920
|Howard
|Dromana
|Windows – $60
LOOKING
– Lumina massage seat
|0407 302 533
|John
|Mt Waverley
|Digital camera – $75
Watch book – $25
|9807 0779
|Mary
|Airport West
|Bricks – $50
New tent and annex with lilo – $60
|0419 862 402
|Peter
|Chadstone
|10 plastic drums – $15
Pressure water cleaner – $250
Mechanic trolley – $25
|0412 803 208
|Rod
|Eden
|Trailer sailer boat – $7000
|0447 326 231
|Shannon
|Greensborough
|Timber clock cabinet – $50
|0431 548 076
|Bill
|Avondale Heights
|Lounge suite – $offer
|0412 200 669
|Steve
|North Sunshine
|Motor – $4000
|0438 322 404
|Mary
|Pakenham
|Electric lift chair – $1100
|0452 217 257
|Julie
|Doncaster
|Wooden cut outs
|0412 636 434