Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – April 7
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Len
|Botanic Ridge
|Fishing boat $29,500
|0414 543 648
|Ian
|St Helena
|Plants – 50 one year old magnolias $3.
|0439 390 562
|Sandy
|Chadstone
|Three books $5 each and one at $25
|9807 2383
|Chris
|Lalor
|Space heater $100, lawnmower $150, pressure washer $100
|0409 029 643
|Laurie
|Coburg
|Remote bed $100.
|0419 562 220
|Robert
|Parkdale
|BUY – roof rack for 1997 Nissan Ute
|0401 880 808
|Eddie
|McLeod
|4 seater bed $650
|9458 1101
|Barry
|Bittern
|Barbecue $265 and vibration platform $69
|0427 729 122
|Gillian
|Ferntree Gully
|Television cabinet $350
|0407 828 278
|Julie
|Toorak
|Electric golf buggy $300
|0418 544 076
|Ben
|Trafalgar
|Harley Davidson parts – belt drive $300, 1974 assorted parts $150 for the lot
|0400 786 040
|Angie
|Bundoora
|Chess set $150 or ONO
|0405 363 826
|Robert
|Doncaster East
|One baby gate – with two extensions $90
|0409 986 472
|Merv
|Cheltenham
|2 timeshares – one at Mildura and one at Mulwala
|9583 8638
|Nicky
|Glen Waverley
|Single wooden bed $100
|0421 977 966
|Anthony
|Malvern East
|High pressure hose $best offer. Motorbike trailer $best offer
|0418 370 636
|Graham
|Safety Beach
|Timber trunk $50, steel trunk $20, lawn bowls $95
|0414 670 566
|Fran
|Derrimut
|Extendable table with six chairs $300 or ONO
|Tony – 0417 112 588
|Dianne
|Greensborough
|Suitcase $40
|0468 484 860
|Sue
|Montrose
|Cyclone fencing $200
|0409 237 701
|Bruce
|Near Drouin
|Donor cars – good for parts.
|0455 553 295