Buy Swap and Sell – April 7

2 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Len Botanic Ridge Fishing boat $29,500 0414 543 648
Ian St Helena Plants – 50 one year old magnolias $3. 0439 390 562
Sandy Chadstone Three books $5 each and one at $25 9807 2383
Chris Lalor Space heater $100, lawnmower $150, pressure washer $100 0409 029 643
Laurie Coburg Remote bed $100. 0419 562 220
Robert Parkdale BUY – roof rack for 1997 Nissan Ute 0401 880 808
Eddie McLeod 4 seater bed $650 9458 1101
Barry Bittern Barbecue $265 and vibration platform $69 0427 729 122
Gillian Ferntree Gully Television cabinet $350 0407 828 278
Julie Toorak Electric golf buggy $300 0418 544 076
Ben Trafalgar Harley Davidson parts – belt drive $300, 1974 assorted parts $150 for the lot 0400 786 040
Angie Bundoora Chess set $150 or ONO 0405 363 826
Robert Doncaster East One baby gate – with two extensions $90 0409 986 472
Merv Cheltenham 2 timeshares – one at Mildura and one at Mulwala 9583 8638
Nicky Glen Waverley Single wooden bed $100 0421 977 966
Anthony Malvern East High pressure hose $best offer. Motorbike trailer $best offer 0418 370 636
Graham Safety Beach Timber trunk $50, steel trunk $20, lawn bowls $95 0414 670 566
Fran Derrimut Extendable table with six chairs $300 or ONO Tony – 0417 112 588
Dianne Greensborough Suitcase $40 0468 484 860
Sue Montrose Cyclone fencing $200 0409 237 701
Bruce Near Drouin Donor cars – good for parts. 0455 553 295
