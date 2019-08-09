Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – August 10
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Rance
|Blackburn Sth
|Selling a watch $100, selling a Espira F28 flip phone $99, wants to buy a manual for a Vivid Recording Machine
|0468 444 251
|Christian
|Burwood
|Selling a queen size bed (mattress and bed frame) for $300 ONO
|0402 252 774
|June
|Jacana
|1950s Fridge free to a good home
|9309 4116
|Jean
|Bentleigh
|Janome Sewing Machine Model 626 with accessories $120, sewing table which it fits on for $30
|0408 944 054
|Paul
|Ferntree Gully
|Buying a car for his son for his first job, a Holden Commodore
|0429 887 706
|Ian
|Footscray
|Buying any books on the Art of Sir Ivor Hele
|0409 971 899
|Gary
|Mill Park
|Selling 629 Beanie Bears $1000
|0408 331 959
|Julie
|Dingley Village
|Westinghouse Fridge $150 and leather recliner $75
|0403 587 874
|Tony
|Springvale
|Giving away a jumbuck BBQ (one burner doesn’t work)
|0435 599 311
|Jim
|West Footscray
|Buy a record player with double cassett CD and remote control
|0475 908 920
|Ben
|Officer
|Buying a VCR/DVD recorder combo
|0497 343 795
|Lyn
|Clifton Springs
|Selling a fridge $350
|0417 053 976
|Dee
|South Yarra
|Selling a cutlery set $250, wants to buy an old antique ring with 3 diamonds
|0404 121 069
|Sally
|West Footscray
|Buying 1x ticket to Essendon v Western Bulldogs tonight (10/8)
|9687 4954
|Emmanuel
|Springvale
|Selling a bar and bar stools $500 for the lot
|0419 691 257
|Veronica
|Altona Meadows
|Selling a brown sofa bed $110 ONO, Black Recliner Arm Chair $300 ONO, and a double bed mattress and metal legs $300
|0415 456 783
|Lorraine
|Essendon
|Selling a new fitbit $50, buy a box set of Perry Mason DVDs
|0409 001 047
|Terry
|Altona
|Selling a bike rack $40
|0417 313 246
|Wayne
|Tyabb
|Buying as many newspapers as possible
|0417 505 429
|George
|Bentleigh
|Giving away two industrial sewing machines
|0418 588 546
|Peter
|Altona Meadows
|Selling a mobility scooter $800
|0418 967 019
|Glenda
|Ringwood
|Selling a coffee table and lamp table $40 for both. Two pillow case protectors $10 each.
|9879 3625
|Liz
|Seabrook
|Dishwashing $100
|0410 467 329