Buy Swap and Sell – August 10

8 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Rance Blackburn  Sth Selling a watch $100, selling a Espira F28 flip phone $99, wants to buy a manual for a Vivid Recording Machine 0468 444 251
Christian Burwood Selling a queen size bed (mattress and bed frame) for $300 ONO 0402 252 774
June Jacana 1950s Fridge free to a good home 9309 4116
Jean Bentleigh Janome Sewing Machine Model 626 with accessories $120, sewing table which it fits on for $30 0408 944 054
Paul Ferntree Gully Buying a car for his son for his first job, a Holden Commodore 0429 887 706
Ian Footscray Buying any books on the Art of Sir Ivor Hele 0409 971 899
Gary Mill Park Selling 629 Beanie Bears $1000 0408 331 959
Julie Dingley Village Westinghouse Fridge $150 and leather recliner $75 0403 587 874
Tony Springvale Giving away a jumbuck BBQ (one burner doesn’t work) 0435 599 311
Jim West Footscray Buy a record player with double cassett CD and remote control 0475 908 920
Ben Officer Buying a VCR/DVD recorder combo 0497 343 795
Lyn Clifton Springs Selling a fridge $350 0417 053 976
Dee South Yarra Selling a cutlery set $250, wants to buy an old antique ring with 3 diamonds 0404 121 069
Sally West Footscray Buying 1x ticket to Essendon v Western Bulldogs tonight (10/8) 9687 4954
Emmanuel Springvale Selling a bar and bar stools $500 for the lot 0419 691 257
Veronica Altona Meadows Selling a brown sofa bed $110 ONO, Black Recliner Arm Chair $300 ONO, and a double bed mattress and metal legs $300 0415 456 783
Lorraine Essendon Selling a new fitbit $50, buy a box set of Perry Mason DVDs 0409 001 047
Terry Altona Selling a bike rack $40 0417 313 246
Wayne Tyabb Buying as many newspapers as possible 0417 505 429
George Bentleigh Giving away two industrial sewing machines 0418 588 546
Peter Altona Meadows Selling a mobility scooter $800 0418 967 019
Glenda Ringwood Selling a coffee table and lamp table $40 for both. Two pillow case protectors $10 each. 9879 3625
Liz Seabrook Dishwashing $100 0410 467 329
