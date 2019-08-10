Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – August 11
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Ralph
|Laverton
|LOOKING – woodworking hand plain
|043 217 44 00
|Lee
|Kilmore
|4 alloy wheels with tyres – $225
|0434 543 080
|Karen
|Mitcham
|Sofa bed – $free
|9874 6026
|Olive
|Tyabb
|Polish pine desk with filing cabinet and chair – $120
Art deco china cabinet – $50
Double Mattress – $50
|5977 4415
|Nick
|Glen Waverley
|3 sound projectors with cartridges – $120 each
2 slide projectors with 8 cartridges – $
Golf clubs – $250
|9560 8870
|Trish
|Heath Hill
|Sofa bed – $50
50” TV – $50
Girls cream horse riding fishers – $20
|0408 301 784
|Sharron
|Wandin
|Sets of 78 records – $offer
Rusty tools
Gardening magazine
|5964 2551
|Neville
|East Burwood
|Freedom mobile scooter $950
|9803 3796
|Darren
|Springvale
|Model railway village – $10 000
Viewing 1pm – 3pm TODAY
|0422 607 168
|Marie
|Airport West
|Lawn Bowls size 3 – $100
Bowling arm – $100
Caravan mattress – $100
|0408 24 00 69
|Peter
|Chadstone
|11 terracotta pots – $65
Seville Oranges – $2/kg
|0412 803 208
|Sam
|Carlton North
|150sqm Wall tiles – $20
|0418 395 266
|Michelle
|Doncaster
|Reception chairs – $185
Lens for BMW – $50
Stamp collection – $offer
|0411 288 922
|Glenda
|Ringwood
|Mahogany dining suite 6 seater – $700
|9879 3625
|Sue
|Officer
|Gas oven – $free
|0407 27 11 50
|Cliff
|Keilor
|Osbourne Speakers – $offer
|0418 349 009
|Simon
|East Doncaster
|Spa – $1950
|0413 263 204