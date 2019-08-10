3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap and Sell – August 11

1 hour ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Ralph Laverton LOOKING – woodworking hand plain 043 217 44 00
Lee Kilmore 4 alloy wheels with tyres – $225 0434 543 080
Karen Mitcham Sofa bed – $free 9874 6026
Olive Tyabb Polish pine desk with filing cabinet and chair – $120
Art deco china cabinet – $50
Double Mattress – $50		 5977 4415
Nick Glen Waverley 3 sound projectors with cartridges – $120 each
2 slide projectors with 8 cartridges – $
Golf clubs – $250		 9560 8870
Trish Heath Hill Sofa bed – $50
50” TV – $50
Girls cream horse riding fishers – $20		 0408 301 784
Sharron Wandin Sets of 78 records – $offer
Rusty tools
Gardening magazine		 5964 2551
Neville East Burwood Freedom mobile scooter $950 9803 3796
Darren Springvale Model railway village – $10 000
Viewing 1pm – 3pm TODAY		 0422 607 168
Marie Airport West Lawn Bowls size 3 – $100
Bowling arm – $100
Caravan mattress – $100		 0408 24 00 69
Peter Chadstone 11 terracotta pots – $65
Seville Oranges – $2/kg		 0412 803 208
Sam Carlton North 150sqm Wall tiles – $20 0418 395 266
Michelle Doncaster Reception chairs – $185
Lens for BMW – $50
Stamp collection – $offer		 0411 288 922
Glenda Ringwood Mahogany dining suite 6 seater – $700 9879 3625
Sue Officer Gas oven – $free 0407 27 11 50
Cliff Keilor Osbourne Speakers – $offer 0418 349 009
Simon East Doncaster Spa – $1950 0413 263 204
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332