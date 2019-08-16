3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – August 17

3 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Helen Brighton Piano – $1600 042 88 99 141 (Anthony)
Mick Mitcham CDs, DVDs, Cassette tapes – $offer
Grammar phone – $60
Book collection – $10		 0434 392 160
Phillip Bentley Terracotta pots – $range 0417 196 663
Tim Warrandyte Mobility scooter – $500
Ride on Mower – $650
Chinese motorbike – $350		 0400 95 39 83
Simon Glen Roy 1965 Mustang – $28,000 0409 138 466
Jan Doncaster Audi ride on car for child – $150 0412 222 950
Rick Altona North 3 seater lounge suite and 2 armchairs – $200 0401 838 945
Mandy Heidelberg Heights Bruce and Phil’s book – $120
Furniture – $2000
Piano – $500		 0410 499 385
Steve Greenvale LOOKING – DB Dynamics Subwoofer 0403 190 984
Anne St Andrews Wheelchair, walking frame and ramps – $650 0419 335 863
Tony Coburg Gas stove – $155
20kg casting plaster bag – $free		 0414 614 913
Pamela Beaconsfield Royal Albert china set – $800 0419 107 589
Jenny Elwood LOOKING – fire pokers 0409 869 704
Kevin Frankston Lounge suite – $500
TV Unit – $250		 0428 335 033
Maree Werribee Mini car manuals – $offer 0402 050 540
Pauline Hampton Snowboard boots size 7 – $75
Caravan cover – $75		 9521 9665
Anne North Essendon 2 snow suits – $100 each 0419 38 4 4 96
Milly Boronia Nursery rocker – $60
Leaf blower – $50		 9762 6143
Thelma Taylors Lakes 2 single mattresses – $30
6ft Bird cage – $30		 0427 578 675
Tony East Bentley Camping chairs – $40
Steam Mop – $70
Blower vac – $30		 0412 859 109
Pat Black Rock Golf buggy – $250 0458 009 092
