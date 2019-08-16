Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – August 17
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Helen
|Brighton
|Piano – $1600
|042 88 99 141 (Anthony)
|Mick
|Mitcham
|CDs, DVDs, Cassette tapes – $offer
Grammar phone – $60
Book collection – $10
|0434 392 160
|Phillip
|Bentley
|Terracotta pots – $range
|0417 196 663
|Tim
|Warrandyte
|Mobility scooter – $500
Ride on Mower – $650
Chinese motorbike – $350
|0400 95 39 83
|Simon
|Glen Roy
|1965 Mustang – $28,000
|0409 138 466
|Jan
|Doncaster
|Audi ride on car for child – $150
|0412 222 950
|Rick
|Altona North
|3 seater lounge suite and 2 armchairs – $200
|0401 838 945
|Mandy
|Heidelberg Heights
|Bruce and Phil’s book – $120
Furniture – $2000
Piano – $500
|0410 499 385
|Steve
|Greenvale
|LOOKING – DB Dynamics Subwoofer
|0403 190 984
|Anne
|St Andrews
|Wheelchair, walking frame and ramps – $650
|0419 335 863
|Tony
|Coburg
|Gas stove – $155
20kg casting plaster bag – $free
|0414 614 913
|Pamela
|Beaconsfield
|Royal Albert china set – $800
|0419 107 589
|Jenny
|Elwood
|LOOKING – fire pokers
|0409 869 704
|Kevin
|Frankston
|Lounge suite – $500
TV Unit – $250
|0428 335 033
|Maree
|Werribee
|Mini car manuals – $offer
|0402 050 540
|Pauline
|Hampton
|Snowboard boots size 7 – $75
Caravan cover – $75
|9521 9665
|Anne
|North Essendon
|2 snow suits – $100 each
|0419 38 4 4 96
|Milly
|Boronia
|Nursery rocker – $60
Leaf blower – $50
|9762 6143
|Thelma
|Taylors Lakes
|2 single mattresses – $30
6ft Bird cage – $30
|0427 578 675
|Tony
|East Bentley
|Camping chairs – $40
Steam Mop – $70
Blower vac – $30
|0412 859 109
|Pat
|Black Rock
|Golf buggy – $250
|0458 009 092