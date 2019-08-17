Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – August 18
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Linda
|Heathmont
|Wall and floor tiles – $40
|0403 288 781
|Peter
|Inverloch
|Trailer 7×5 – $1100
|0419 539 429
|Lenny
|Werribee
|LOOKING – Club lock pedals for steering
Tape reel to reel
Caravan – $3000
|044 96 032 16
|John
|Bundoora
|ZL Fairlane – $1000
Seafarer boat – $3000
Half a trailer of parts – $450
|0417 037 655
|Maria
|Airport West
|Ladies coat – $200
Roll up desk – $150
|040 18 500 50
|Sam
|Mill Park
|5 pure gold coins – $300
10 show bird cages – $50 each
Bank notes for 1953 – $400
|0421 915 022
|Greg
|Kew
|Cordless drill – $110
2 Socket sets – $110 each
|0412 190 718
|Josie
|Blackburn South
|Harley mobility scooter – $1500
|040 59 44 089
|Kaz
|Leongatha
|Fridge – $200
|0455 458 657
|Ronald
|Lilydale
|Level rise – $385
|041 22 628 51
|Brian
|Torquay
|Road bike – $1350
|0408 594 256
|Michael
|Hawthorn
|4WD Winch – $400
Wind up lift – $100
|0409 604 138
|Stephen
|Balwyn
|Entertainment unit – $150
Meran leather back chairs – $1100 each
Inside Sport magazine collection – $50
|0418 526 165
|Jim
|Coburg
|DVDs – $100
|9838 0812
|Rex
|Pakenham
|LOOKING – Valiant Car
Telephone box
|0423 472 044
|Stuart
|Baccus Marsh
|Old commodore – $30,000
|0448 589 880
|Chris
|Thomas Town
|LOOKING – bull bar
|0417 569 178
|Ciddy
|Fitzroy North
|Top Soil – $free
|0411 48 33 58
|Gary
|Lower Plenty
|Toyota Crown 1986 – $4,500
|0418 370 750
|Liz
|South Frankston
|Yucca plants – $offer
|0409 702 059
|Tina
|The Bason
|Piano with rolls – $free
|0417 809 707
|Loretta
|Vermont South
|Extension ladder – $50
Welding kit – $50
|9801 8041
