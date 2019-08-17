3AW
131332
Buy Swap and Sell – August 18

41 mins ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Linda Heathmont Wall and floor tiles – $40 0403 288 781
Peter Inverloch Trailer 7×5 – $1100 0419 539 429
Lenny Werribee LOOKING – Club lock pedals for steering
Tape reel to reel

Caravan – $3000

 044 96 032 16
John Bundoora ZL Fairlane – $1000
Seafarer boat – $3000
Half a trailer of parts – $450		 0417 037 655
Maria Airport West Ladies coat – $200
Roll up desk – $150		 040 18 500 50
Sam Mill Park 5 pure gold coins – $300
10 show bird cages – $50 each
Bank notes for 1953 – $400		 0421 915 022
Greg Kew Cordless drill – $110
2 Socket sets – $110 each		 0412 190 718
Josie Blackburn South Harley mobility scooter – $1500 040 59 44 089
Kaz Leongatha Fridge – $200 0455 458 657
Ronald Lilydale Level rise – $385 041 22 628 51
Brian Torquay Road bike – $1350 0408 594 256
Michael Hawthorn 4WD Winch – $400
Wind up lift – $100		 0409 604 138
Stephen Balwyn Entertainment unit – $150
Meran leather back chairs – $1100 each
Inside Sport magazine collection – $50		 0418 526 165
Jim Coburg DVDs – $100 9838 0812
Rex Pakenham LOOKING – Valiant Car
Telephone box		 0423 472 044
James South Melbourne LOOKING – Old car 0425 720 770
Stuart Baccus Marsh Old commodore – $30,000 0448 589 880
Chris Thomas Town LOOKING – bull bar 0417 569 178
Ciddy Fitzroy North Top Soil – $free 0411 48 33 58
Gary Lower Plenty Toyota Crown 1986 – $4,500 0418 370 750
Liz South Frankston Yucca plants – $offer 0409 702 059
Tina The Bason Piano with rolls – $free 0417 809 707
Loretta Vermont South Extension ladder – $50
Welding kit – $50		 9801 8041
Darren James
