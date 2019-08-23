Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – August 24
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Tony
|Springvale
|Gas bbq – $free
Bell whiskey decanter – $20
|0435 599 311
|Caroline
|Moorooduc
|Box of patterns – $50
|0419 776 523
|Anne
|Nannawadding
|Electric armchair – $350
TV Cabinet – $250
|9872 6894
|Craig
|Cotham Rd Newsagency
|2 tickets AFL reserves for tomorrow – $free
|Bob
|Frankston
|Tripod – $60
|0418 352 099
|Savina
|Rosanna
|Blinds – $offer
Doors – $offer
Sun blinds – $offer
|0418 384 508
|Raymond
|Bitton
|Ocean drysuit – $500
Diving gear – $ranging
|0408 276 205
|Gary
|11 Golf Links Rd,
Frankston
|Plants –
|9770 1431
|John
|Yarra Valley
|Catering equipment
|0449 596 255
|Van
|East doncaster
|Football mirrors – $5
|0472 523 805
|Claris
|Narre Warren
|Foot and calf massager – $60
|8790 5437
|James
|Seaford
|Mesh security sensing – $550
|0400 205 489
|Mel
|Brighton
|Piano – $4000
|0478 811 115
|Loraine
|Gladstone Park
|Theatre recliners – $3000
|0431 646 343
(Steven)
|Nick
|Hallam
|New spa – $8800
|0412 580 426
|Irena
|Balwyn
|TV Unit – $280
|0438 36 22 17
|Vera
|Sandringham
|Hospital bed – $1200
Electric stand machine – $2800
Shower commode – $500
|0411 14 39 80
|Joan
|North Fitzroy
|Dishwasher – $250
|0414 450 625
|Kev
|Mentone
|LOOKING – Starite or Pentair motor pool pump
|0439 583 612
|Gavin
|Mooroolbark
|LOOKING – Rims to suit Duke GU Nissan Patrol 16×8
|0418 777 101