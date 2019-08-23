3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – August 24

10 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Tony Springvale Gas bbq – $free
Bell whiskey decanter – $20		 0435 599 311
Caroline Moorooduc Box of patterns – $50 0419 776 523
Anne Nannawadding Electric armchair – $350
TV Cabinet – $250		 9872 6894
Craig Cotham Rd Newsagency 2 tickets AFL reserves for tomorrow – $free
Bob Frankston Tripod – $60 0418 352 099
Savina Rosanna Blinds – $offer
Doors – $offer
Sun blinds – $offer		 0418 384 508
Raymond Bitton Ocean drysuit – $500
Diving gear – $ranging		 0408 276 205
Gary 11 Golf Links Rd,
Frankston		 Plants – 9770 1431
John Yarra Valley Catering equipment 0449 596 255
Van East doncaster Football mirrors – $5 0472 523 805
Claris Narre Warren Foot and calf massager – $60 8790 5437
James Seaford Mesh security sensing – $550 0400 205 489
Mel Brighton Piano – $4000 0478 811 115
Loraine Gladstone Park Theatre recliners – $3000 0431 646 343
(Steven)
Nick Hallam New spa – $8800 0412 580 426
Irena Balwyn TV Unit – $280 0438 36 22 17
Vera Sandringham Hospital bed – $1200
Electric stand machine – $2800
Shower commode – $500		 0411 14 39 80
Joan North Fitzroy Dishwasher – $250 0414 450 625
Kev Mentone LOOKING – Starite or Pentair motor pool pump 0439 583 612
Gavin Mooroolbark LOOKING – Rims to suit Duke GU Nissan Patrol 16×8 0418 777 101
News
