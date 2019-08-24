Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – August 25
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Graham Cranbourne East Richmond VFL Flag – $offer 0455 355 506 Pauline Glen Roy Lounge – $1500
Double bed head – $60
Queen bed head – $50
0409 166 390 Yvonne Melton Accessories for Nissan Navara – $300 0417 571 345
(Peter)
Glenda Ringwood Dining setting 6 seater – $350 9879 3625 Graham Northcote Window 1.9×1.3 – $100
135L Water Heater – $150
Rotating billard queue holder – $100
0405 704 910 Patricia South Yarra Oak table with insert and 6 chairs – $750
2 leather lounges – $800
0412 145 320 John Ivanhoe Fish tank – $offer
Bird Cage – $50
0478 809 875 Nick Glen Waverley Bar fridge – $100
Caravan Gervans 1901 – $32 000
9560 8870 Bob Wantirna South Electric vac / sweeper – $30
4 steel wheels for Kia Rio – $100
0407 568 754 Gary Deer Park 69 VS Valent – $12000 0423 222 011 Joe Greensborough 1979 Mercedes Benz Camper Van – $6000 0435 191 901 Graham Safety Beach Oven and hotplate – $180
Coffee Machine – $25
0414 670 566 Janette Maidstone Golf clubs – $2 each
Golf Bag – $10
Ladies bike – $80
0431 443 884 Patricia Boronia Royal Wessex Dinner set – $60
Costume jewelry – $offer
Carlton wear – $offer
9729 3119 Susan East St Kilda / Belfield LOOKING – 2 double beds 0419 368 746 Brenton East Keilor LOOKING
FX Holden partsPanel beating equipment
Digital camera
0408 346 524 Paul Altona Mens bike – $30
Lady’s bike – $50
0438 468 857 Patty Greensborough Country phone books – $free 0431 607 150 Helen North Croydon LOOKING – Pastry Chef snack maker 0421 666 848 Wayne Melton 1970 VG Valiant – $13000 0438 43 65 98