Buy Swap and Sell – August 25

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
    Graham Cranbourne East Richmond VFL Flag – $offer 0455 355 506
    Pauline Glen Roy Lounge – $1500
    Double bed head – $60
    Queen bed head – $50    		 0409 166 390
    Yvonne Melton Accessories for Nissan Navara – $300 0417 571 345
    (Peter)
    Glenda Ringwood Dining setting 6 seater – $350 9879 3625
    Graham Northcote Window 1.9×1.3 – $100
    135L Water Heater – $150
    Rotating billard queue holder – $100    		 0405 704 910
    Patricia South Yarra Oak table with insert and 6 chairs – $750
    2 leather lounges – $800    		 0412 145 320
    John Ivanhoe Fish tank – $offer
    Bird Cage – $50    		 0478 809 875
    Nick Glen Waverley Bar fridge – $100
    Caravan Gervans 1901 – $32 000    		 9560 8870
    Bob Wantirna South Electric vac / sweeper – $30
    4 steel wheels for Kia Rio – $100    		 0407 568 754
    Gary Deer Park 69 VS Valent – $12000 0423 222 011
    Joe Greensborough 1979 Mercedes Benz Camper Van – $6000 0435 191 901
    Graham Safety Beach Oven and hotplate – $180
    Coffee Machine – $25    		 0414 670 566
    Janette Maidstone Golf clubs – $2 each
    Golf Bag – $10
    Ladies bike – $80    		 0431 443 884
    Patricia Boronia Royal Wessex Dinner set – $60
    Costume jewelry – $offer
    Carlton wear – $offer    		 9729 3119
    Susan East St Kilda / Belfield LOOKING – 2 double beds 0419 368 746
    Brenton East Keilor LOOKING
    FX Holden partsPanel beating equipment
    Digital camera    		 0408 346 524
    Paul Altona Mens bike – $30
    Lady’s bike – $50    		 0438 468 857
    Patty Greensborough Country phone books – $free 0431 607 150
    Helen North Croydon LOOKING – Pastry Chef snack maker 0421 666 848
    Wayne Melton 1970 VG Valiant – $13000 0438 43 65 98
