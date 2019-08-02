3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – August 3

3 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Edna Frankston South Foam Mattress- $150 9781 2629
Peter Frankston 4 Mercedes Rims
With Tyres – $100		 9787 3092
Charles Point Cook 2 Work Horses – $20
Circular Saw – $20
Electric Sander – $5		 0447 151 575
Karen Collingwood Pine coffee table – $149
Double Sofa Bed – $249		 0407 555 307
June Bentleigh East Slate Tiles – $100 9579 2686
Nancy Bentleigh East Books – $100 9570 3311
Mary Langwarrin Table – $200 0409 218 921
Steve Drouin Leather Couch – $2000 0437 842 633
Anne Altona China Doll – $50 0438 499 141
Lynne Point Cook Ballet Floor – $1500 0417 116 793
Sam Ringwood Outboard Motor – $220
Mobility Scooter – $900		 0410 414 991
Mounir East Doncaster LOOKING – Lounge Suite 0424 225 353
Berryl Balwyn Dog Kennel & Bed – $40 0403 570 257
Bronwyn Wantirna Mobility Scooter – $800 0452 486 887
Gloria East Doncaster 2 Mobility Wheelies – $50
Drapes – $200		 0438 934 909
Glen Upway 3 Antique Singer Sewing
Machines – Best Offer		 0419 148 147
Dennis Park Orchards Protective Cover for
Motor Home – $750		 0419 965 744
Angela Altona Panasonic VHS – $50
Sound System – $50
Exercise machine – $50		 0410 401 306
Lorraine Nar Nar Goon LOOKING – Clothes Horse 0422 141 853
Soapy Richmond Bed base – $170 0410 486 915
Marilyn Baronia Sideboard – $100 0406 758 686
