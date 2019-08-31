3AW
  Buy, Swap and Sell – August 31

Buy, Swap and Sell – August 31

9 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone 
*** 6:00 NEWS *** 96 900 693
1 Oscar Roxburgh Park 8-pack garage jack – $1506 cylinder Holden cylinder head with valves – $100Assortment of car safety stands, some still boxed – $30 each 8339 2900
2 Patricia South Yarra 1 x wooden, brown hall stand – $602 x wooden slatted bench seats – $30 each ONOWooden slatted folding chair – $60 0412 145 320
3 Mick Mitcham Bar freezer – good coniditon – $504 x framed advertising posters for Pear Soap and Bear Soap – $70 each or $200 for the lot 0434 392 160
4 Wayne Geelong 40 litre, 3-way chest fridge/freezer (gas, electric and 12 volt) – $250 ONO 0417 344 718
5 Dee Hawthorn Antique drop side table, 5ft long – $200Vinyl day chair – good for someone with mobility issues – $150IMG Norway 3-seater leather lounge, oatmeal coloured, plus two recliners – $4,500 0418 596 526
6 Jack Burwood Queen-sized bed, 6 months old – $500Landline phone/answering machine – $50 0423 305 092
7 Anthony Malvern East 3 track motorbike trailer with LED lights and a spare wheel – $450Various plumbing items – prices vary 0418 370 636
8 Jim Chirnside Park i-Phone XR – $900 0414 271 470
9 Dan Beaumaris WANTING TO BUY – stamp collections/albums – Australian or British Commonwealth 0401 950 783
1 Stuart Balwyn Safety gate and a portable dog crate (suits up to 60kg) – $100 for both 0418 149 860
2 Carmel Sandringham Brand new kids bicycle plus helmet – $100 0422 039 800 (Vanessa)
3 Sam Cairnlea Portable aircon – $180Simpson 7.5 litre washing machine – $180Nintendo gaming system plus 40 games and two controllers – $340 0416 040 313
4 Mike Sunbury MOVING SALE – household furnishings, tools, garden stuff, generator – 1265 Riddle Road Sunbury 9744 5716
5 Ray South Blackburn 8 x dining chairs and two carvers from the early 19th century – $250 ONOWANTED TO BUY: 19 inch tyres for a Morris Cowley 0418 307 482
6 Liz Diamond Creek 4 x ceramic Clydesdale horses – $120 for the lot3 x stuffed horses – $40 for the lotHobby horse – $20 0408 294 542
7 Marie Grovedale Christmas lights and decorations sale – 17 Laguna Place 5243 9902
8 Noel Mooroolbark GARAGE SALE – 28 Balcombe Avenue, Mooroolbark from 8am 9727 2653
9 Margaret Healesville Mobility scooter – $140Wheelchair – $40 0477 616 660
1 Craig Hay WANTING TO BUY – bullbar for a Mack Truck 0411 630 680
2 Rob Richmond Daikin Aircon unit brand new – $1,000 0402 330 433
3 Lorna Silvern 6 man tent, used once – $140MGB overdrive gearbox – $2000 with warranty 0407 343 861
4 Allen Yarraville WANTED TO BUY – A basketball 0409 145 133
5 Don Glen Waverly 2 matching queen and single beds – including a 3 drawer chest of drawers – $150 for the lot of will consider selling separatelyTrundle bed, top bed used once, bottom never used – $150Rosewood antique dining table and matching chairs plus matching chiffonier $700 ONO 0438 594 390
*** 7:00 NEWS *** 96 900 693

 

Darren James
News
