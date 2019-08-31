Advertisement
Buy, Swap and Sell – August 31
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|1
|Oscar
|Roxburgh Park
|8-pack garage jack – $1506 cylinder Holden cylinder head with valves – $100Assortment of car safety stands, some still boxed – $30 each
|8339 2900
|2
|Patricia
|South Yarra
|1 x wooden, brown hall stand – $602 x wooden slatted bench seats – $30 each ONOWooden slatted folding chair – $60
|0412 145 320
|3
|Mick
|Mitcham
|Bar freezer – good coniditon – $504 x framed advertising posters for Pear Soap and Bear Soap – $70 each or $200 for the lot
|0434 392 160
|4
|Wayne
|Geelong
|40 litre, 3-way chest fridge/freezer (gas, electric and 12 volt) – $250 ONO
|0417 344 718
|5
|Dee
|Hawthorn
|Antique drop side table, 5ft long – $200Vinyl day chair – good for someone with mobility issues – $150IMG Norway 3-seater leather lounge, oatmeal coloured, plus two recliners – $4,500
|0418 596 526
|6
|Jack
|Burwood
|Queen-sized bed, 6 months old – $500Landline phone/answering machine – $50
|0423 305 092
|7
|Anthony
|Malvern East
|3 track motorbike trailer with LED lights and a spare wheel – $450Various plumbing items – prices vary
|0418 370 636
|8
|Jim
|Chirnside Park
|i-Phone XR – $900
|0414 271 470
|9
|Dan
|Beaumaris
|WANTING TO BUY – stamp collections/albums – Australian or British Commonwealth
|0401 950 783
|1
|Stuart
|Balwyn
|Safety gate and a portable dog crate (suits up to 60kg) – $100 for both
|0418 149 860
|2
|Carmel
|Sandringham
|Brand new kids bicycle plus helmet – $100
|0422 039 800 (Vanessa)
|3
|Sam
|Cairnlea
|Portable aircon – $180Simpson 7.5 litre washing machine – $180Nintendo gaming system plus 40 games and two controllers – $340
|0416 040 313
|4
|Mike
|Sunbury
|MOVING SALE – household furnishings, tools, garden stuff, generator – 1265 Riddle Road Sunbury
|9744 5716
|5
|Ray
|South Blackburn
|8 x dining chairs and two carvers from the early 19th century – $250 ONOWANTED TO BUY: 19 inch tyres for a Morris Cowley
|0418 307 482
|6
|Liz
|Diamond Creek
|4 x ceramic Clydesdale horses – $120 for the lot3 x stuffed horses – $40 for the lotHobby horse – $20
|0408 294 542
|7
|Marie
|Grovedale
|Christmas lights and decorations sale – 17 Laguna Place
|5243 9902
|8
|Noel
|Mooroolbark
|GARAGE SALE – 28 Balcombe Avenue, Mooroolbark from 8am
|9727 2653
|9
|Margaret
|Healesville
|Mobility scooter – $140Wheelchair – $40
|0477 616 660
|1
|Craig
|Hay
|WANTING TO BUY – bullbar for a Mack Truck
|0411 630 680
|2
|Rob
|Richmond
|Daikin Aircon unit brand new – $1,000
|0402 330 433
|3
|Lorna
|Silvern
|6 man tent, used once – $140MGB overdrive gearbox – $2000 with warranty
|0407 343 861
|4
|Allen
|Yarraville
|WANTED TO BUY – A basketball
|0409 145 133
|5
|Don
|Glen Waverly
|2 matching queen and single beds – including a 3 drawer chest of drawers – $150 for the lot of will consider selling separatelyTrundle bed, top bed used once, bottom never used – $150Rosewood antique dining table and matching chairs plus matching chiffonier $700 ONO
|0438 594 390
