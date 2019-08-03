Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – August 4
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|John
|Nunawading
|CDs, DVDs, cassettes $50. $75 for little car.
|0434 392 160
|Alan
|Glen Waverley
|Entertainment unit $25, steel cap boots $50
|9560 2106
|Jonathan
|Mount Waverley
|Digital radio $50 and camera $75
|0434 914 214
|Neville
|East Burwood
|BUY – four wheeler disability scooter (push)
|0415 411 959
|Nola
|Bentleigh
|26 play station 2 games and jungle party game – $55 for lot.
|0408 944 054
|Joanne
|Mentone
|Leather lounge suite $200
|9588 0589
|Mary
|Taylors Lakes
|Dining room table and chairs $200
|0438 384 166
|Rosie
|Glen Iris
|Table and six chairs $40, child’s cot $25
|9822 5394
|Walter
|Melton
|Two lawnmowers $250 & $150, plasma cutter $250
|0408 107 456
|Jim
|West Footscray
|BUY – double cassette player and record player
|0475 908 920
|Mary-Anne
|Essendon
|Dining table and chairs $250 and side table $200
|0433 561 005
|Shelly
|Berwick
|Coffee table $45
|0421 690 239
|Trevor
|Lilydale
|Pair of large recliner chairs $450
|0417 108 329
|Darryl
|Belmont
|World encyclopedia – FREE
|0408 491 343
|June
|Mornington
|Cast iron grate $80, cast iron guard $100, pair of ladies boots – size 40 $80
|0411 256 118
|Dennis
|Reservoir
|10 ladies handbags $30
|Judy – 0425 747 218
|John
|Ardeer
|BUY – small LPG stove with burners. Bench grinder $110
|0412 522 366
|Murray
|East Bentleigh
|Rolling stones jacket $700 and motorbike memorabilia $500
|0419 314 102