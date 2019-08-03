3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – August 4

2 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
John Nunawading CDs, DVDs, cassettes $50. $75 for little car. 0434 392 160
Alan Glen Waverley Entertainment unit $25, steel cap boots $50 9560 2106
Jonathan Mount Waverley Digital radio $50 and camera $75 0434 914 214
Neville East Burwood BUY – four wheeler disability scooter (push) 0415 411 959
Nola Bentleigh 26 play station 2 games and jungle party game – $55 for lot. 0408 944 054
Joanne Mentone Leather lounge suite $200 9588 0589
Mary Taylors Lakes Dining room table and chairs $200 0438 384 166
Rosie Glen Iris Table and six chairs $40, child’s cot $25 9822 5394
Walter Melton Two lawnmowers $250 & $150, plasma cutter $250 0408 107 456
Jim West Footscray BUY – double cassette player and record player 0475 908 920
Mary-Anne Essendon Dining table and chairs $250 and side table $200 0433 561 005
Shelly Berwick Coffee table $45 0421 690 239
Trevor Lilydale Pair of large recliner chairs $450 0417 108 329
Darryl Belmont World encyclopedia – FREE 0408 491 343
June Mornington Cast iron grate $80, cast iron guard $100, pair of ladies boots – size 40 $80 0411 256 118
Dennis Reservoir 10 ladies handbags $30 Judy – 0425 747 218
John Ardeer BUY – small LPG stove with burners. Bench grinder $110 0412 522 366
Murray East Bentleigh Rolling stones jacket $700 and motorbike memorabilia $500 0419 314 102

 

