Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – February 10
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Mick
|Mitcham
|Two seater couch, new electric kettle & jar
|0434 392 160
|Norm
|Cheltenham
|Step ladder & set of lady golf clubs
|9584 1481
|Linda
|Lynbrook
|An onsite caravan and annex at Cowes
|0466 997 724
|Angie
|Springvale
|Carpet, fold up bed & chairs
|9546 7561
|Susanne
|St Albans
|Wooden mahogany TV cabinet
|0402 132 714
|Helen
|Werribee
|Easy trail off road camper
|0413 458 639
|Dawn
|Melton
|Sheval oval mirror, tupperware & old cyclops tricycle
|0412 869 304
|Sam
|Mill Park
|Set of pre decimal Australian coins, set of pre decimal pennies & 10 King George 5th Australian bank notes
|0421 915 022
|Alan
|Lilydale
|Gypsy two wheel trailer & caravan top loader washing machine
|0427 440 095
|John
|Rye
|Annex for 15ft pop top
|5985 6438
|Sandy
|Chadstone
|Box of lego & books
|9807 2383
|Rosemary
|Lara
|Coffee table, table tennis table & games table
|0419 558 347
|Dawn
|Pakenham
|Luminar Aldi oven & five Reader’s Digest vinyls
|5945 7652
|Judy
|Vermont South
|Two 19inch monitors & mimosa five piece outdoor setting
|0429 408 029
|Damien
|Chirnside Park
|6×4 builders trailer
|0417 508 238
|Joanne
|Essendon
|Envelopes with stamps
|0417 041 710
|John
|Knox
|Electric quad bikes
BUY: mobile saw mill
|9763 7793
|Rod
|Frankston
|Pine dining table – eight seater
|0419 518 204