3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy Swap and Sell – February 10

Buy Swap and Sell – February 10

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Mick Mitcham Two seater couch, new electric kettle & jar 0434 392 160
Norm Cheltenham Step ladder & set of lady golf clubs 9584 1481
Linda Lynbrook An onsite caravan and annex at Cowes 0466 997 724
Angie Springvale Carpet, fold up bed & chairs 9546 7561
Susanne St Albans Wooden mahogany TV cabinet 0402 132 714
Helen Werribee Easy trail off road camper 0413 458 639
Dawn Melton Sheval oval mirror, tupperware & old cyclops tricycle 0412 869 304
Sam Mill Park Set of pre decimal Australian coins, set of pre decimal pennies & 10 King George 5th Australian bank notes 0421 915 022
Alan Lilydale Gypsy two wheel trailer & caravan top loader washing machine 0427 440 095
John Rye Annex for 15ft pop top 5985 6438
Sandy Chadstone Box of lego & books 9807 2383
Rosemary Lara Coffee table, table tennis table & games table 0419 558 347
Dawn Pakenham Luminar Aldi oven & five Reader’s Digest vinyls 5945 7652
Judy Vermont South Two 19inch monitors & mimosa five piece outdoor setting 0429 408 029
Damien Chirnside Park 6×4 builders trailer 0417 508 238
Joanne Essendon Envelopes with stamps 0417 041 710
John Knox Electric quad bikes

BUY: mobile saw mill

 9763 7793
Rod Frankston Pine dining table – eight seater 0419 518 204

 

Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332