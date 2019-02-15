3AW
  • Buy Swap and Sell – February 16

Buy Swap and Sell – February 16

5 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Pauline Glenroy Fire protection kit, chair for the shower & four in one miniature sewing machine 0409 166 390
Christine Reservoir Lawn edger & cordless trimmer 0448 907 160
Jenny Kew Two mothers choice booster seat & a sewing machine 0431 139 219
Bern Doncaster East Football mirrors – Fitzroy 1908 premiership team & Footscray 1908 0472 523 805
Dorothy Seaford Two birdcages & sewing machine 0407 862 092
Gary Croydon WANT: Needs someone with a metal detector 0474 210 071
Dawn Melton Sprinklers, walking doll & records (country and western) 0412 869 304
Maria Wyndham Vale Six seater dining room table & recliner 0439 361 189
Jill Malvern Two tickets to Harlem Globetrotters on Sunday April 7th  at Melbourne Arena 0425 771 592
Vilma Mooroolbark Two-tiered organ, knitting machine & inversion table 0409 858 254
Warren Mitcham Antique oval table, side board cupboard & orbit travel cot 9873 4342
John Bundoora Seafarer Vadet boat & 1986 Fairlane 0417 037 655
Dianne Hastings Blanco electric oven, cooktop and double sink with tap 0424 010 576
John Mooroolbark Wheelchairs & walkers 0425 786 244
Jeanette Mulgrave Timber display cabinet & hi fi system with turntable 0432 349 780
Nicky Glen Waverly Single bed with mattress and set of sheets 0421 977 966
Eddie Viewbank 1990 Toyota Cressida GLX 0412 596 162
Carey Barwon Heads Pool table 0407 825 349

 

Darren James
News
