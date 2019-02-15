Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – February 16
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Pauline
|Glenroy
|Fire protection kit, chair for the shower & four in one miniature sewing machine
|0409 166 390
|Christine
|Reservoir
|Lawn edger & cordless trimmer
|0448 907 160
|Jenny
|Kew
|Two mothers choice booster seat & a sewing machine
|0431 139 219
|Bern
|Doncaster East
|Football mirrors – Fitzroy 1908 premiership team & Footscray 1908
|0472 523 805
|Dorothy
|Seaford
|Two birdcages & sewing machine
|0407 862 092
|Gary
|Croydon
|WANT: Needs someone with a metal detector
|0474 210 071
|Dawn
|Melton
|Sprinklers, walking doll & records (country and western)
|0412 869 304
|Maria
|Wyndham Vale
|Six seater dining room table & recliner
|0439 361 189
|Jill
|Malvern
|Two tickets to Harlem Globetrotters on Sunday April 7th at Melbourne Arena
|0425 771 592
|Vilma
|Mooroolbark
|Two-tiered organ, knitting machine & inversion table
|0409 858 254
|Warren
|Mitcham
|Antique oval table, side board cupboard & orbit travel cot
|9873 4342
|John
|Bundoora
|Seafarer Vadet boat & 1986 Fairlane
|0417 037 655
|Dianne
|Hastings
|Blanco electric oven, cooktop and double sink with tap
|0424 010 576
|John
|Mooroolbark
|Wheelchairs & walkers
|0425 786 244
|Jeanette
|Mulgrave
|Timber display cabinet & hi fi system with turntable
|0432 349 780
|Nicky
|Glen Waverly
|Single bed with mattress and set of sheets
|0421 977 966
|Eddie
|Viewbank
|1990 Toyota Cressida GLX
|0412 596 162
|Carey
|Barwon Heads
|Pool table
|0407 825 349