Buy, Swap and Sell – February 17
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Barry
|Healesville
|Tub for twin cab XLS Ranger $600 ONO/5 x factory 17 inch mag wheels for Ford Ranger $490 ONO
|5962 2571
|Con
|Yarraville
|Flat $405,000 – 2 bed, 1 bath
|0408 351 297
|Pauleen
|Glenroy
|Large Antler suitcase $120/Panasonic 55” TV FREE
|0409 166 390
|Stan
|Broadford
|11 kitchen cupboards – donation to Lions Club/Free fridge
|0427 842 382
|Lena
|Chirnside Park
|Cushion $200 ONO/Electric chair $100/Wheel assistance $50
|0448 419 488
|John
|Dromana
|3-seater + 2-seater couch, Queen sized bed, dryer, washing machine, microwave – $300 for the lot
|0403 932 258
|Gary
|Lilydale
|Extension ladder $150/two pairs of extension trestles $70 each
|0411 718 166
|Roman
|Noble Park
|Racing mag wheels plus two new tyres for Mondeo $400
|0407 527 910
|Trish
|South Yarra
|Large leather travel bag $50/plus three paintings $80 + $60 +$30
|0412 145 320
|Keith
|Deer Park
|4m extension ladder $90/towing mirrors $90/spare wheel for Mazda 2 $50
|9363 7489
|Margaret
|Glen Waverly
|Chimney pot $10/wicker basinet $40/ table tennis top $20
|9560 8164
|June
|Korumburra
|16ft trailer sailor yacht with mercury 4.5 engine + two sets of sails $5000 ono
|0417 033 808
|Dawn
|Melton
|Material $3p/m, digital photo frame $25 and two corner units $30 each
|0412 869 304
|Coral
|Dallas
|Man-sized walker FREE
|9357 1872
|Ernie
|Thomastown
|3 bikes $40 each/ 2 x persimmons tree $20 each/ avocado tree $70
|9466 1637
|Jack
|Frankston
|Cross country bike $15/yukkas in pots $10/ car stand 2 x $15
|9770 0993
|Emma
|Carlton
|Kinesiology course $1,500
|0421 452 892
|Ian (Reid)
|Melbourne
|’71 Red Chevy Corvette ($59,000)/bunk bed $150
|0411 038 888
|Ron
|Melton
|12ft Trampoline $1300/dining room table $50/portable cot $50
|0428 100 440
|Wayne
|Mooroolbark
|340 bricks $80 for the lot/walker $50/shower chair $20
|0413 310 300
|Tom
|Tynong
|’81 Yamaha motorcycle $3,000 ONO / Swift Craft Boat $3,000 ONO
|0491 062 905
|John
|Wontirna South
|8-person spa with gazebo BEST OFFER
|9800 2870
|Steven
|Safety Beach
|Return flight Melbourne to Amsterdam 22nd April – 20th May $800, flying Qantas and Swiss
|0418 884 741