  • Buy, Swap and Sell – February 17

Buy, Swap and Sell – February 17

8 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Barry Healesville Tub for twin cab XLS Ranger $600 ONO/5 x factory 17 inch mag wheels for Ford Ranger $490 ONO 5962 2571
Con Yarraville Flat $405,000 – 2 bed, 1 bath 0408 351 297
Pauleen Glenroy Large Antler suitcase $120/Panasonic 55” TV FREE 0409 166 390
Stan Broadford 11 kitchen cupboards – donation to Lions Club/Free fridge 0427 842 382
Lena Chirnside Park Cushion $200 ONO/Electric chair $100/Wheel assistance $50 0448 419 488
John Dromana 3-seater + 2-seater couch, Queen sized bed, dryer, washing machine, microwave – $300 for the lot 0403 932 258
Gary Lilydale Extension ladder $150/two pairs of extension trestles $70 each 0411 718 166
Roman Noble Park Racing mag wheels plus two new tyres for Mondeo $400 0407 527 910
Trish South Yarra Large leather travel bag $50/plus three paintings $80 + $60 +$30 0412 145 320
Keith Deer Park 4m extension ladder $90/towing mirrors $90/spare wheel for Mazda 2 $50 9363 7489
Margaret Glen Waverly Chimney pot $10/wicker basinet $40/ table tennis top $20 9560 8164
June Korumburra 16ft trailer sailor yacht with mercury 4.5 engine + two sets of sails $5000 ono 0417 033 808
Dawn Melton Material $3p/m, digital photo frame $25 and two corner units $30 each 0412 869 304
Coral Dallas Man-sized walker FREE 9357 1872
Ernie Thomastown 3 bikes $40 each/ 2 x persimmons tree $20 each/ avocado tree $70 9466 1637
Jack Frankston Cross country bike $15/yukkas in pots $10/ car stand 2 x $15 9770 0993
Emma Carlton Kinesiology course $1,500 0421 452 892
Ian (Reid) Melbourne ’71 Red Chevy Corvette ($59,000)/bunk bed $150 0411 038 888
Ron Melton 12ft Trampoline $1300/dining room table $50/portable cot $50 0428 100 440
Wayne Mooroolbark 340 bricks $80 for the lot/walker $50/shower chair $20 0413 310 300
Tom Tynong ’81 Yamaha motorcycle $3,000 ONO / Swift Craft Boat $3,000 ONO 0491 062 905
John Wontirna South 8-person spa with gazebo BEST OFFER 9800 2870
Steven Safety Beach Return flight Melbourne to Amsterdam 22nd April – 20th May $800, flying Qantas and Swiss 0418 884 741
