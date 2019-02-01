Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – February 2
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Richard
|Frankston
|King size bed setting – $650
Set of nissan patrol wheels – $650
LOOKING – St George electric stove
|0499 701 102
|Tom
|199 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough
|Car yard closing down – cars and equipment
|0408 324 099
|Anne
|Altona
|China dolls and antique – $offer
|0438 50 5003
|Carmel
|Sandringham
|Exercise frame – $80
|9598 6648
|Rob
|Carrum Downs
|2 trundle beds – $200 each
|0412 626 742
|Maureen
|Point Cook
|large freezer – $700
Entertainment unit – $200
|0423 774 615
(Linda)
|Jeff
|Mt Waverley
|Tuckfield Cards
|0408 374 172
|Graham
|Safety Beach
|Leather lounge suite – $100
Sun lounge – $75
Lawn Bowls – $120
|0414 670 566
|Loraine
|Mitchem
|Chest of draws, cupboards and pine
shelving – $100 bundle
|041 8177 851
|Chris
|Sandringham
|Dining chairs – $100
Bar stools – $75
Swivel chair – $50
|0402 623 075
|Kaye
|Montrose
|Camper Trailer 2004 – $14 99
|0437 57 33 13
|John
|Croydon
|Sako watches – $70 each
Pedestal fan – $85
Treadmill – $550
|0402 341 268
|Kenny
|Sorrento
|Tradies pack rack – $50
Fibreglass dinghy – $50
2 range hoods – $150 each
|5984 4749
|Anthony
|West Footscray
|Stereo panasonic – $200
|0478 930 750
|Liz
|Lower Plenty
|Harley Davidson parts – $ranging
|0409 379 688 (Neil)
|Mario
|Deer Park
|4.5m roller door – $500
Air Conditioner unit – $500
Fridges – $100 each
|0414 283 472
|Tony
|Coburg
|Water pump – $150
2 disabled shower seats – $10 each
|0414 614 913