Buy Swap and Sell – February 2

6 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Richard Frankston King size bed setting – $650
Set of nissan patrol wheels – $650
LOOKING – St George electric stove		 0499 701 102
Tom 199 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough Car yard closing down – cars and equipment 0408 324 099
Anne Altona China dolls and antique – $offer 0438 50 5003
Carmel Sandringham Exercise frame – $80 9598 6648
Rob Carrum Downs 2 trundle beds – $200 each 0412 626 742
Maureen Point Cook large freezer – $700
Entertainment unit – $200		 0423 774 615
(Linda)
Jeff Mt Waverley Tuckfield Cards 0408 374 172
Graham Safety Beach Leather lounge suite – $100
Sun lounge – $75
Lawn Bowls – $120		 0414 670 566
Loraine Mitchem Chest of draws, cupboards and pine
shelving – $100 bundle		 041 8177 851
Chris Sandringham Dining chairs – $100
Bar stools – $75
Swivel chair – $50		 0402 623 075
Kaye Montrose Camper Trailer 2004 – $14 99 0437 57 33 13
John Croydon Sako watches – $70 each
Pedestal fan – $85
Treadmill – $550		 0402 341 268
Kenny Sorrento Tradies pack rack – $50
Fibreglass dinghy – $50
2 range hoods – $150 each		 5984 4749
Anthony West Footscray Stereo panasonic – $200 0478 930 750
Liz Lower Plenty Harley Davidson parts – $ranging 0409 379 688 (Neil)
Mario Deer Park 4.5m roller door – $500
Air Conditioner unit – $500
Fridges – $100 each		 0414 283 472
Tony Coburg Water pump – $150
2 disabled shower seats – $10 each		 0414 614 913
