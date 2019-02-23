3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – February 24

5 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

  Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
2 Morris East Burwood 6 old lamps 9833 4864
1 Mike Delahey 3 fans, filing cabinet, microwave 0468 841 971
4 Pauline Glenroy Ash timber round coffee table with chrome base (29inches across) – $10, new Slazenger tennis racquet – $30, mistral echo heater – $40 0409 166 390
6 Cliff Narre Warren North King size bed, brand new electric water heater, diesel boiler for a hydronic system 0418 349 009
5 Judy Chelsea 2 front row seats for Doug Parkinson at the Palms at Crown on 16th March. 0419 527 498
7 Annette Glen Waverley Dresser – 4 drawers, 3ft wide, 4 ft high, 2 matching bedside tables $50; Queen size bed with remote -$900 0408 585 197
9 Steve Safety Beach BT 50 mazda 2018 front bumper $120 0414 348 897
8 Dieter Avondale Heights Machine for grapes $1150, 6 metre extension ladder 0444 512 560
1 James North Balwyn FREE: high chair for child; FREE: stroller 0403 310 904
3 Wayne Mill Park Extendable dining room table and 6 chairs $200 0418 128 578
2 Judy Taylors Lakes 100 novels; small fridge 48 litre – $30 0412 999 616
4 Bruce Bentleigh Sanyo mobile stereo 1970s style, wheelie walker; cream round hall stand with glass top 0430 552 722
6 Lee Lilydale Theatre organ Karen – 0438 272 060
2 Sam Mill park King George V old bank notes and coins 0421 915 022
5 Ben Sunbury Bookend bed head with mattress and base; dressing table; sheets for single bed 9744 4202
8 John Cranbourne Antique hall cabinet with matching mirror, BUY: Victorian antique coffee table 5995 2294
7 Fran Mt Macedon 2004 osprey half cabin cruiser 0408 702 051
9 Roman Noble Park Mag wheels for Ford Mondeo – $295 0407 527 910

 

