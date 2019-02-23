Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – February 24
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|2
|Morris
|East Burwood
|6 old lamps
|9833 4864
|1
|Mike
|Delahey
|3 fans, filing cabinet, microwave
|0468 841 971
|4
|Pauline
|Glenroy
|Ash timber round coffee table with chrome base (29inches across) – $10, new Slazenger tennis racquet – $30, mistral echo heater – $40
|0409 166 390
|6
|Cliff
|Narre Warren North
|King size bed, brand new electric water heater, diesel boiler for a hydronic system
|0418 349 009
|5
|Judy
|Chelsea
|2 front row seats for Doug Parkinson at the Palms at Crown on 16th March.
|0419 527 498
|7
|Annette
|Glen Waverley
|Dresser – 4 drawers, 3ft wide, 4 ft high, 2 matching bedside tables $50; Queen size bed with remote -$900
|0408 585 197
|9
|Steve
|Safety Beach
|BT 50 mazda 2018 front bumper $120
|0414 348 897
|8
|Dieter
|Avondale Heights
|Machine for grapes $1150, 6 metre extension ladder
|0444 512 560
|1
|James
|North Balwyn
|FREE: high chair for child; FREE: stroller
|0403 310 904
|3
|Wayne
|Mill Park
|Extendable dining room table and 6 chairs $200
|0418 128 578
|2
|Judy
|Taylors Lakes
|100 novels; small fridge 48 litre – $30
|0412 999 616
|4
|Bruce
|Bentleigh
|Sanyo mobile stereo 1970s style, wheelie walker; cream round hall stand with glass top
|0430 552 722
|6
|Lee
|Lilydale
|Theatre organ
|Karen – 0438 272 060
|2
|Sam
|Mill park
|King George V old bank notes and coins
|0421 915 022
|5
|Ben
|Sunbury
|Bookend bed head with mattress and base; dressing table; sheets for single bed
|9744 4202
|8
|John
|Cranbourne
|Antique hall cabinet with matching mirror, BUY: Victorian antique coffee table
|5995 2294
|7
|Fran
|Mt Macedon
|2004 osprey half cabin cruiser
|0408 702 051
|9
|Roman
|Noble Park
|Mag wheels for Ford Mondeo – $295
|0407 527 910