Buy Swap and Sell – February 3

5 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
George Footscray 10ft extension ladder 9346 9225
Neil Croydon Hills BUY: Hedge trimmer (battery) 0417 315 135
David Watsonia Car parts for a Cortina  – radio, rear vision mirror 0458 898 525
Bob Warranwood Sets of golf clubs 0419 873 408
Alan Nunawading Electric single bed with mattress 0431 125 481
Elvera Chirnside Park Red Subaru Brumby 1989 with canope 0411 409 507 – Steve
Therese Hallum Scooter 9703 2313
John Melton South Wedgewood Dinner Set & tool boxes 0411 575 883
Christine Keilor Downs Dyson Vacuum 0422 356 399
Mario St Albans Downsizing sale 0409 253 119
Ken Rosebud Dark grey pavers & indoor bowling mat and bowls 5982 2969
Michael Hampton HZ Premier original & freezer 0426 051 418
Ted Hyatt Ladies Dutch bicycle 9555 9305
Linda Parkdale Old filing cabinet 0423 025 396
Emmanuel Springvale Ride on lawn mower 0419 691 257
Terry Ferntree Gully 8×4 billy table 0408 421 868
Sue Heathmont Outdoor table  1800 x1100 with four directors chairs & two steel doors 1.25m wide x 2m high 0403 313 312
Victor Diamond Creek 1955 Studibaker spare parts 0407 357 708

 

