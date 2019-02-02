Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – February 3
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|George
|Footscray
|10ft extension ladder
|9346 9225
|Neil
|Croydon Hills
|BUY: Hedge trimmer (battery)
|0417 315 135
|David
|Watsonia
|Car parts for a Cortina – radio, rear vision mirror
|0458 898 525
|Bob
|Warranwood
|Sets of golf clubs
|0419 873 408
|Alan
|Nunawading
|Electric single bed with mattress
|0431 125 481
|Elvera
|Chirnside Park
|Red Subaru Brumby 1989 with canope
|0411 409 507 – Steve
|Therese
|Hallum
|Scooter
|9703 2313
|John
|Melton South
|Wedgewood Dinner Set & tool boxes
|0411 575 883
|Christine
|Keilor Downs
|Dyson Vacuum
|0422 356 399
|Mario
|St Albans
|Downsizing sale
|0409 253 119
|Ken
|Rosebud
|Dark grey pavers & indoor bowling mat and bowls
|5982 2969
|Michael
|Hampton
|HZ Premier original & freezer
|0426 051 418
|Ted
|Hyatt
|Ladies Dutch bicycle
|9555 9305
|Linda
|Parkdale
|Old filing cabinet
|0423 025 396
|Emmanuel
|Springvale
|Ride on lawn mower
|0419 691 257
|Terry
|Ferntree Gully
|8×4 billy table
|0408 421 868
|Sue
|Heathmont
|Outdoor table 1800 x1100 with four directors chairs & two steel doors 1.25m wide x 2m high
|0403 313 312
|Victor
|Diamond Creek
|1955 Studibaker spare parts
|0407 357 708