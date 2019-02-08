3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy Swap and Sell – February 9

Buy Swap and Sell – February 9

5 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Charles Point Cook Skil circular saw, Back and Decker saw & Mack Electric plainer 0447 151 575
Stuart Balwyn Engel Dual voltage fridge/freezer 0418 149 860
Richard St Albans Dyson absolute V8 Vacuum 0498 180 562
John Cranbourne Sheets of chip board, Italian antique hall cabinet & matching pair of table lamps 5995 2294
Paul Ferntree Gully BUY: Wood splitter and small outdoor motor for boat 0429 887 706
Nelly Croydon Car ramps & four lounge chairs 0433 690 161
Roger Keysborough Windsor caravan pop top (2000 model) 0408 140 027
Heather Sunbury Lawn bowls set 0422 745 060
Laurie Tootgarook Two cane pressers 0412 015 961
Pat Glen Waverly Electric reclining chair 9560 5701
Stan Broadford Set of cupboards & fridge 0427 842 382
Barbara Chelsea Square kitchen table (New Zealand pine) with four chairs & two bar stools 0400 189 887
Neil Croydon Electric bed 0415 474 595
Clifton Geelong Large brand new bird cage on a stand 0434 534 633
Maive Eltham Kitchen table and six chairs 0419 573 703
Noelle Frankston Garden rocks 9783 8524
Rosalie North Ringwood BUY: Haworthia for the Collector by Rudolph Shultz (out of print book) 0418 343 222
Jane Mount Eliza Buffet 0419 004 148
Bev Knoxfield Wheelchair 9801 7068
Harj Endeavour Hills Front entry aluminium door frame with double gazed glass panels & solid door 0416 051 997
Joe Diggers Rest BUY: Dual recliner – dark green or black 0429 008 555
Neil Canterbury BUY: Honda four stroke lawn mower catcha 0417 340 132
Liz Wheelers Hill Cot with sheets and mattress 0402 397 658
Mario Greensborough Dining table with six chairs & Lamonex table 0407 359 628

 

Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332