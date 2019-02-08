Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – February 9
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Charles
|Point Cook
|Skil circular saw, Back and Decker saw & Mack Electric plainer
|0447 151 575
|Stuart
|Balwyn
|Engel Dual voltage fridge/freezer
|0418 149 860
|Richard
|St Albans
|Dyson absolute V8 Vacuum
|0498 180 562
|John
|Cranbourne
|Sheets of chip board, Italian antique hall cabinet & matching pair of table lamps
|5995 2294
|Paul
|Ferntree Gully
|BUY: Wood splitter and small outdoor motor for boat
|0429 887 706
|Nelly
|Croydon
|Car ramps & four lounge chairs
|0433 690 161
|Roger
|Keysborough
|Windsor caravan pop top (2000 model)
|0408 140 027
|Heather
|Sunbury
|Lawn bowls set
|0422 745 060
|Laurie
|Tootgarook
|Two cane pressers
|0412 015 961
|Pat
|Glen Waverly
|Electric reclining chair
|9560 5701
|Stan
|Broadford
|Set of cupboards & fridge
|0427 842 382
|Barbara
|Chelsea
|Square kitchen table (New Zealand pine) with four chairs & two bar stools
|0400 189 887
|Neil
|Croydon
|Electric bed
|0415 474 595
|Clifton
|Geelong
|Large brand new bird cage on a stand
|0434 534 633
|Maive
|Eltham
|Kitchen table and six chairs
|0419 573 703
|Noelle
|Frankston
|Garden rocks
|9783 8524
|Rosalie
|North Ringwood
|BUY: Haworthia for the Collector by Rudolph Shultz (out of print book)
|0418 343 222
|Jane
|Mount Eliza
|Buffet
|0419 004 148
|Bev
|Knoxfield
|Wheelchair
|9801 7068
|Harj
|Endeavour Hills
|Front entry aluminium door frame with double gazed glass panels & solid door
|0416 051 997
|Joe
|Diggers Rest
|BUY: Dual recliner – dark green or black
|0429 008 555
|Neil
|Canterbury
|BUY: Honda four stroke lawn mower catcha
|0417 340 132
|Liz
|Wheelers Hill
|Cot with sheets and mattress
|0402 397 658
|Mario
|Greensborough
|Dining table with six chairs & Lamonex table
|0407 359 628