Buy Swap and Sell – January 12
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Tim
|Warrandyte
|Grey Fergie tractor $1800, 10 x 5 tandem trailer $1600, rover ranger ride on lawn mower $600
|0400 953 983
|Helen
|Werribee
|Camper trailer $7000 neg
|John- 0439 111 991
|Leo
|Lancefield
|Wants old petrol station items
|5422 2222
|Angie
|Heathmont
|1960s soda bottle $60, collection of cars $120, 2 wheel cooler $50
|9720 9660
|Vincent
|Burwood
|Parker pens – make me an offer
|9889 8779
|Pam
|Mooroolbark
|Dining table and chairs $500, coffee table $95, book case and cupboard $190
|0409 954 653
|Sharon
|Frankston
|Combi van 1976 $4300, postie bike $675
|0474 710 303
|Les
|Cranbourne
|Folding bed $80, cabinet $20
|5991 5107
|Peter
|Campbellfield
|Like to buy a 1967 XR Ford Falcon Fairmont
|0438 176 100
|Peter
|Chadstone
|Belt sander $20, 29 brand new wine glasses $20, beehive $180
|0412 803 208
|Steve
|Coldstream
|Cross training exercise machine $300, set of golf clubs $150
|0421 993 571
|Chris
|Brooklyn
|Brand new bike $600, coffee table $80
|0402 006 771
|Bev
|Sommerville
|Tow bar $30, gazebo $30, shade sails $30
|5977 9839
|Gloria
|Glen Waverly
|Chest of drawers $60, portable cot $30
|9803 8385
|Colin
|Moorabbin
|2003 Jayco pop top $16,000, 3 piece lounge suite $900, golf buggy $350
|9553 2365
|Richard
|St Albans
|Dyson V8 vacuum $500
|0498 180 562
|Nicki
|Doncaster
|Piano $950, PA system $850, keyboard amp $350
|0438 569 942
|Brendan
|Geelong
|Corner wall unit $60, laundry steel trough $100, hospital bed $450
|0400 099 739
|Peter
|Mill Park
|Transformer ladder $500
|0438 369 390