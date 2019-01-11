3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy Swap and Sell – January 12

Buy Swap and Sell – January 12

9 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Tim Warrandyte Grey Fergie tractor $1800, 10 x 5 tandem trailer $1600, rover ranger ride on lawn mower $600 0400 953 983
Helen Werribee Camper trailer $7000 neg John- 0439 111 991
Leo Lancefield Wants old petrol station items 5422 2222
Angie Heathmont 1960s soda bottle $60, collection of cars $120, 2 wheel cooler $50 9720 9660
Vincent Burwood Parker pens – make me an offer 9889 8779
Pam Mooroolbark Dining table and chairs $500, coffee table $95, book case and cupboard $190 0409 954 653
Sharon Frankston Combi van 1976 $4300, postie bike $675 0474 710 303
Les Cranbourne Folding bed $80, cabinet $20 5991 5107
Peter Campbellfield Like to buy a 1967 XR Ford Falcon Fairmont 0438 176 100
Peter Chadstone Belt sander $20, 29 brand new wine glasses $20, beehive $180 0412 803 208
Steve Coldstream Cross training exercise machine $300, set of golf clubs $150 0421 993 571
Chris Brooklyn Brand new bike $600, coffee table $80 0402 006 771
Bev Sommerville Tow bar $30, gazebo $30, shade sails $30 5977 9839
Gloria Glen Waverly Chest of drawers $60, portable cot $30 9803 8385
Colin Moorabbin 2003 Jayco pop top $16,000, 3 piece lounge suite $900, golf buggy $350 9553 2365
Richard St Albans Dyson V8 vacuum $500 0498 180 562
Nicki Doncaster Piano $950, PA system $850, keyboard amp $350 0438 569 942
Brendan Geelong Corner wall unit $60, laundry steel trough $100, hospital bed $450 0400 099 739
Peter Mill Park Transformer ladder $500 0438 369 390
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332