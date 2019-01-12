3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – January 13

3 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Beryl Essendon The Renovator Twister Saw & Renovator Better Grip 0468 470 777
Norma Greensborough Orchards 9434 1426
Sandy Chadstone Books & Pez Holders 9807 2383
Julie Kew Booster seat & Myer Victor sewing machine 0431 139 219
Judy Box Hill South Piece of carpet 3.35m x 1.95m 9890 5339
Carmen Altona Dog kennel, rocking horse & music stand 0433 001 989
Sam Keysborough Computer monitor 9798 5149
Bob Cranbourne Zodiac inflatable boat 0419 103 889
Graham Altona Antique dolls & other antiques 0457 656 378
Patricia Boronia Electric recliner lift chair, shower chair and steel blue safety boots 9729 3119
Costa Blackburn South Queen size bed & three lawn mowers 0413 030 067
Paul Narre Warren North Trailer 1.3m x 2m & mobility aid 0458 111 796
Geoff Mornington Peninsula Top Flight recliner chair – beige & frame for over toilet seat 0418 318 903
Angela Altona Panasonic hi-fi stereo VHS recorder player & Panasonic DVD/CD player 0410 401 306
Barbara Seaford Mobility scooter 0447 025 493
Veronica Geelong Black chandelier & matching wall lamp

BUY: Auto-tray

 5278 9224
Michelle Sandringham Jayco Caravan 0408 332 646
Ken Pascoe Vale BUY: Diamond dot radio for 1964 EH Holden 0458 005 252
Tony East Bentleigh Gazebo 0412 859 109
Sue Sunbury Two outdoor chairs 0417 418 941

 

