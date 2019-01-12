Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – January 13
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Beryl
|Essendon
|The Renovator Twister Saw & Renovator Better Grip
|0468 470 777
|Norma
|Greensborough
|Orchards
|9434 1426
|Sandy
|Chadstone
|Books & Pez Holders
|9807 2383
|Julie
|Kew
|Booster seat & Myer Victor sewing machine
|0431 139 219
|Judy
|Box Hill South
|Piece of carpet 3.35m x 1.95m
|9890 5339
|Carmen
|Altona
|Dog kennel, rocking horse & music stand
|0433 001 989
|Sam
|Keysborough
|Computer monitor
|9798 5149
|Bob
|Cranbourne
|Zodiac inflatable boat
|0419 103 889
|Graham
|Altona
|Antique dolls & other antiques
|0457 656 378
|Patricia
|Boronia
|Electric recliner lift chair, shower chair and steel blue safety boots
|9729 3119
|Costa
|Blackburn South
|Queen size bed & three lawn mowers
|0413 030 067
|Paul
|Narre Warren North
|Trailer 1.3m x 2m & mobility aid
|0458 111 796
|Geoff
|Mornington Peninsula
|Top Flight recliner chair – beige & frame for over toilet seat
|0418 318 903
|Angela
|Altona
|Panasonic hi-fi stereo VHS recorder player & Panasonic DVD/CD player
|0410 401 306
|Barbara
|Seaford
|Mobility scooter
|0447 025 493
|Veronica
|Geelong
|Black chandelier & matching wall lamp
BUY: Auto-tray
|5278 9224
|Michelle
|Sandringham
|Jayco Caravan
|0408 332 646
|Ken
|Pascoe Vale
|BUY: Diamond dot radio for 1964 EH Holden
|0458 005 252
|Tony
|East Bentleigh
|Gazebo
|0412 859 109
|Sue
|Sunbury
|Two outdoor chairs
|0417 418 941