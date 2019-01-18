3AW
  • Buy Swap and Sell – January 19

Buy Swap and Sell – January 19

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Dianna Leopold 6 burner BBQ – $50
Lazy boy recliner – $50		 0408 280 223
Chris Mt Waverley Caravan galaxy odyssey pop top 2011 – $22 000 0419 136 036
Margaret Epping Leather lounge suite – $175 0408 394 552
Norman West Brunswick Radiogram – $200
Bambillo mattress topper (king single) – $200
Fold up camp bed (single) – $40		 9380 2355
Kaye Gladstone Park White dressing table with mirror – Free 9338 6082
Pam Mornington Queen size bed head – $50 0408 537 665
Pauline Geelong 2 seater lounge with 2 recliners – $320 0409 48 18 47
Demetrios Hampton House materials (kitchen, hot water
system, ducted heating)		 9555 9070
Mark 30 Stockman Circuit,
Pakenham		 Garage Sale – 8am – 2pm
Annie West Footscray Plants – $5
Curtains – $25 each
Surfboard – $225		 9314 8090
Trevor Bacchus Marsh 28ft 2010 Caravan 0412 99 22 47
Reg Highett (can deliver) Ladies bike – $150 9555 9305
Doug Cockatoo Boat – $11500
Stove with oven – $11 000
Solid door frame with door – $350		 596 88 207
Norm Traralgon
9/ 207 Kay Street		 CD’s and DVDs – $2 5176 4307
Blair Blackburn Motorbike – suzuki 1980 PE400T – $4000 0408 535 268
Cliff Narre Warren North 2 windsurfers – $give away
Piano – $give away
Blue stone picture – $2		 0418 349 009
Liz Seaford 1977 Mercedes Benz – $6500 0416 078 357 (Lou)
Graham Drysdale Small batton port – $450 0413 580 588
Maris Ringwood Filing Cabinets – $20 each
Curtains – $50
Wiggles Big Red Car – $800		 0409 192 398
Doug Beaumaris Wine rack – $120 0408 25 18 12
Anne Essendon Outdoor setting – $100
Portable air cooler – $50
4 wheel suitcase – $60		 0419 38 44 96
Bruce Bentleigh Carpet square and runner – $200
Exercise bike – $50		 0430 552 722
