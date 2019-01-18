Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – January 19
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Dianna
|Leopold
|6 burner BBQ – $50
Lazy boy recliner – $50
|0408 280 223
|Chris
|Mt Waverley
|Caravan galaxy odyssey pop top 2011 – $22 000
|0419 136 036
|Margaret
|Epping
|Leather lounge suite – $175
|0408 394 552
|Norman
|West Brunswick
|Radiogram – $200
Bambillo mattress topper (king single) – $200
Fold up camp bed (single) – $40
|9380 2355
|Kaye
|Gladstone Park
|White dressing table with mirror – Free
|9338 6082
|Pam
|Mornington
|Queen size bed head – $50
|0408 537 665
|Pauline
|Geelong
|2 seater lounge with 2 recliners – $320
|0409 48 18 47
|Demetrios
|Hampton
|House materials (kitchen, hot water
system, ducted heating)
|9555 9070
|Mark
|30 Stockman Circuit,
Pakenham
|Garage Sale – 8am – 2pm
|Annie
|West Footscray
|Plants – $5
Curtains – $25 each
Surfboard – $225
|9314 8090
|Trevor
|Bacchus Marsh
|28ft 2010 Caravan
|0412 99 22 47
|Reg
|Highett (can deliver)
|Ladies bike – $150
|9555 9305
|Doug
|Cockatoo
|Boat – $11500
Stove with oven – $11 000
Solid door frame with door – $350
|596 88 207
|Norm
|Traralgon
9/ 207 Kay Street
|CD’s and DVDs – $2
|5176 4307
|Blair
|Blackburn
|Motorbike – suzuki 1980 PE400T – $4000
|0408 535 268
|Cliff
|Narre Warren North
|2 windsurfers – $give away
Piano – $give away
Blue stone picture – $2
|0418 349 009
|Liz
|Seaford
|1977 Mercedes Benz – $6500
|0416 078 357 (Lou)
|Graham
|Drysdale
|Small batton port – $450
|0413 580 588
|Maris
|Ringwood
|Filing Cabinets – $20 each
Curtains – $50
Wiggles Big Red Car – $800
|0409 192 398
|Doug
|Beaumaris
|Wine rack – $120
|0408 25 18 12
|Anne
|Essendon
|Outdoor setting – $100
Portable air cooler – $50
4 wheel suitcase – $60
|0419 38 44 96
|Bruce
|Bentleigh
|Carpet square and runner – $200
Exercise bike – $50
|0430 552 722